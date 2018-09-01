William 'The Refrigerator' Perry to sign autographs at Bridge's Scoreboard

Fan favorite William "Refrigerator" Perry, the imposing defensive lineman and occasional fullback from the Chicago Bears team that last won a title more than three decades ago, will return to Bridge's Scoreboard in Griffith this September to sign autographs.
The immortal member of the endlessly romanticized 1985 Bears will appear from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at Bridges' Scoreboard at 121 N. Griffith Boulevard in downtown Griffith.
It costs $49 to get any item you bring signed, and an additional $20 for an inscription of up to four words. A $99 VIP autograph ticket entitles one to two autographs and two inscriptions.
Perry famously rushed for a touchdown in the Bears' 46-10 rout of the Patriots in the Super Bowl in 1985. Beyond helping the Bears win their last world championship, Perry has been a Renaissance man, rapping in the infamous Super Bowl Shuffle video, being turned into a G.I. Joe Action Figure, throwing down at WrestleMania, wolfing down dogs at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest and squaring off against Manute Bol in Celebrity Boxing.
For more information, call 219.924.2206 or visit www.bridgesscoreboard.com.