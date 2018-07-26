One of rock's most powerful vocalists, Ann Wilson, came to fame in the 1970s as half of the sister-fronted platinum-selling group HEART, with a series of albums and tours that have continued as recently as 2016 when the group released and toured behind "Beautiful Broken."
Currently, the sisters are pursuing side projects on their own, and Ann has a new full length album coming in the fall titled "Immortal," a collection of songs by recently deceased musical artists Wilson said she respected and admired. The first single from the set is her treatment of Audioslave's "I Am The Highway," in tribute to fellow Seattle rocker Chris Cornell.
To promote "Immortal," Wilson has hitched her wagon to the "Stars Align Tour" anchored by Paul Rodgers (of Bad Company fame) and guitar god Jeff Beck, which stops this Saturday at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (1300 S. Lynn White Dr.) in Chicago.
The following is a Q & A with Wilson.
The Times: This tour has some very heavy hitters.
Ann Wilson: It does! The tour just started, but this is going to be a lot of fun I'm sure. I'm a big fan of both Paul and Jeff, and we also have Deborah Bonham out with us. Deborah (the sister of Led Zeppelin's late drummer John Bonham) is doing a short acoustic set before I play, so the people coming will certainly get a wonderful and very diverse show."
Times: On your last visit to Chicago, performing at House of Blues, your set was about half Heart songs and half material from your solo EPs. Are you still doing that kind of song ratio on this tour? Will there be more music from Heart in the future?
A.W. : As for the live set, no. I'm only doing one Heart song currently, because I am focusing on the songs from my new album on this tour. I'll be on the road promoting this album for at least the next year or so because I'm very proud of this new album. (Sister) Nancy (Wilson) and I are both enjoying the break and doing our own projects right now, but that's not to say there won't be more from Heart at some point.
Times: Just a few months ago, that new album had a working title of "Song For The Living: Vol. 1" and you recently renamed it "Immortal." Why was that?
A.W.: I just liked 'Immortal' better and it's a more powerful title that seems to fit the songs better. These songs are kind of like cave drawings or something, they are powerful messages left behind from previous people for future people to hear.
Times: The 10 songs salute George Michael, Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Chris Cornell, Glenn Frey, Tom Petty, Jack Bruce (of Cream) and Lesley Gore. Gore's "You Don't Own" me was perhaps the first real feminist song in rock 'n' roll history and it seems timely to resurrect it at a time when the "Me Too!" movement has women speaking out loudly and saying enough already.
A.W.: Yes. These songs are all my way of giving homage to some of my favorite artists and some of my favorite songs by them. And you are right, 'You Don't Own Me,' is a strong song for women and just think of the importance of that song given the time it was first released.
Times: Other songs on "Immortal," have strong socio-political messages too. In particular is your dark treatment of Bowie's "I'm Afraid of Americans," and your take of Cream's too often forgotten song, "Politician."
A.W.: Again, these are songs that still resonant today; powerful songs I enjoyed recording and enjoy performing.
Keep up with all things Ann Wilson at annwilsonofheart.com.