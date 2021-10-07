 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Win $500 in our Pizza Party Sweepstakes!

Win $500 in our Pizza Party Sweepstakes!

  • Updated
Win $500 in our Pizza Party Sweepstakes!

We had a team pizza party the other day, and the only topping on everyone's pizza was cheese. '*Just* cheese?', we wondered. And you know what -- it was excellent! And it made us think, pizza is kind of like ice cream, or days on the beach. Always good -- just varying degrees of good.

And speaking of good, our Pizza Party Sweepstakes has an extra-good prize: One winner will take the whole $500 pie, which they could use for any number of worthy items. Join a gym. Take a trip. Fix your car. Or, sure -- have a giant pizza party for friends and family. 

Entering is simple -- just visit the contest page. Once there, fill out the form, and you’ll be successfully entered.

As a valued subscriber, you have unlimited access to content such as this -- and, in fact, all articles on our site -- with no surveys. Just make sure you're logged in.

As always, thank you for being a subscriber, and feel free to share our contest with friends and family.

2
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts