The Winfield McDonald's will close Sunday for two to three months of renovations.
General Manager Nicole Goin said it will be the first major remodeling of the fast-food burger restaurant at 10885 Randolph St. in Winfield since it was built in 1996.
The McDonald's will be expanded and get self-ordering kiosks, digital menu boards, and a second drive-thru to speed up the process of getting customers their orders. The restaurant will be given a more contemporary look similar to the recently renovated McDonald's in downtown Crown Point, Goin said.
"We're getting updated equipment and an updated look," she said. "Everything in the lobby will be different. It will be very modern and updated."
The McDonald's has gotten a few minor remodelings over the years but nothing on this scale, Goin said. The hope is to be back open by October.
"We have a wonderful neighborhood of committed customers who will miss us," she said. "We're just an older building that needs remodeling. We're expanding the walls by 17 feet to 20 feet and doubling the drive-thru into two lanes. It could save customers several minutes, up to five minutes in some cases."
When it reopens, the Winfield McDonald's will start to offer home delivery through DoorDash and Uber Eats.
McDonald's may eliminate the PlayPlace as part of the project but has not reached a decision, Goin said.
"It's undecided," she said. "That's up to McDonald's themselves."