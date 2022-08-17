Winning finesses

In theory, a finesse should win half the time whether declarer is an expert or a novice. In practice, it doesn't seem to work that way.

Against today's five diamonds, West leads the K-A of hearts. When East follows with the four and queen, West continues with the jack. Declarer ruffs with dummy's jack of trumps, and East

discards a spade.

A novice declarer draws trumps with the A-K and goes looking for the queen of clubs. Perhaps he lets the jack ride because West bid ... and the result is down one.

No hurry

An expert declarer is in no hurry to attack the clubs. After ruffing the third heart, he draws trumps, then digs for information by taking the A-K of spades and ruffing a spade. When East-West follow, declarer goes to dummy with a trump and ruffs the last spade.

When East discards, South knows that West had four spades, six hearts and two trumps, hence one club. So South leads a club to dummy's king and lets the ten ride. It's a finesse he knows will win.

Daily question

You hold: S A K 7 3 H 9 3 D J 10 8 3 C K 10 6. Your partner opens one heart, you bid one spade, he rebids two hearts and you try 2NT. Partner then bids three clubs. What do you say?

ANSWER: Partner's bidding suggests six hearts, four clubs and minimum opening values. If he held a stronger hand with that same pattern, his second bid would have been three hearts or two clubs. Jump to four hearts. Partner may hold 82, AKJ852, 4, QJ75.