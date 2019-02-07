Foggy cemetery

Civil War veterans' graves stand sentinel in the midday fog at Valparaiso's Maplewood Cemetery on Thursday.

 Doug Ross, The Times

In the span of 8 hours, temperatures in the Region dropped by more than 30 degrees and a low-pressure system warranted a wind advisory into early Friday.

The high in Gary on Thursday came at 2 p.m. when it reached 52 degrees. By 10 p.m., it had plummeted to 19. 

The precipitous drop in temperature was paired with wind gusts of up to 50 mph Thursday night. 

The wind advisory for Northwest Indiana was set to expire at 3 a.m. Friday.

Stephen Rodriguez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Romeoville office, said after Thursday temperatures should stabilize but be a little colder than normal.

Friday's high was expected to hover in the mid-teens for most of the Region.

Despite the return to winter, no snow was in the forecast for Friday or Saturday.

The white stuff was expected to make its return Sunday with accumulations up to an inch expected, Rodriguez said. 

Winter weather in the Region

