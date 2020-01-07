There's still time to enjoy the wintry-themed attractions at Navy Pier.
Winter WonderFest will run through Nov. 12 at Chicago's Navy Pier. Sponsored by Fifth Third Band, the festive event highlights a variety of family-friendly attractions. Guests will find everything from brightly lit ornaments and trees to the Polar Extreme Obstacle Course, the Xfinity Ice Skating Rink, Winter WonderWhirl ride, Polar Ice Peaks Climbing Walls and more.
"Winter Wonderfest is the highlight of the holiday season at Navy Pier," said Anna Schapiro, spokeswoman for Navy Pier.
She said the attraction, now in its 19th year, has attracted thousands of people to enjoy winter activities at the pier through the years.
The event is held in the pier's Festival Hall. Schapiro said all tickets purchased to Winter Wonderfest will also include a pass to ride the pier's Centennial Wheel.
The Centennial Wheel is Navy Pier's resident outdoor Ferris Wheel, which has enclosed gondolas. The tickets for the Centennial Wheel will be honored through March.
In addition to the ride, inflatable jumping houses and other interactive attractions, there will be performances by the Sugar Plums from Aerial Ataraxia who'll do acrobatics at 3, 4 and 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
There will also be a day with designated hours geared to those with special needs. On Jan. 9, there will be sensory friendly hours from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wonderfest. There will be reduced sound, limited lighting quiet zones and discounted tickets during that time period.
Visit navypier.org for more information on entertainment, hours and more details.
