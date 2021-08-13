With DeRozan and Ball, Bulls eye jump in Eastern Conference

There are some questions about how all the pieces will fit together. DeRozan isn't concerned.

"It's basketball," he said. "A lot of people I see criticize and talk about 'fit this, fit that' probably never even played basketball. Being a basketball player you go out, play at the park. Some of your best teams is against guys you don't even know, that you go out there and compete with. For me, if everybody is on the same page, mentality and wants to win, it doesn't matter about a fit because it's all gonna come together."

DeRozan also sees a hunger in LaVine, who made his first All-Star team last season and played on a gold-medal team in Tokyo. One thing he hasn't done is play in the postseason in seven years with Minnesota and Chicago.

DeRozan insisted the Bulls will see an even better version of LaVine because of his Olympic experience. He remembers what winning the gold in Rio did for himself.

"Being amongst a group of the greatest players in the world, the greatest minds, the greatest coaches — it does something unconsciously to you that gives you the ultimate confidence, the ultimate work ethic," DeRozan said. "It makes you realize you belong in the elite category of guys, and that carries over to the season. ... The winning mentality that they have and what it feels like to win. Something like that carries over, whether you realize that or not."

