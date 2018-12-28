What’s your New Year’s resolution? How about making your life easier with Strack & Van Til Meal Solutions?
Meal Solutions Made Easy are an array of delicious choices that make it effortless to enjoy a hot meal with family, friends or guests.
“When it comes to feeding families, as well as individuals, Strack & Van Til is always looking for ways to make our customers’ lives easier,” said Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer Michael Tyson.
Deli Bakeable Meals
Enjoy delicious Bakeable Chicken Parmesan, Stuffed Green Peppers, Rib Tips or Meatloaf from the Strack & Van Til Deli. Dig in to the flaky crust of rich Chicken Pot Pies and savor succulent Pot Roast.
“They’re simple to serve, and there’s no messy clean-up,” said Strack & Van Til Deli Director Kristin Snow.
Made fresh Daily Quick and Easy Take & Bake Meals
Cook, grill, broil, sauté or bake Made Fresh Daily Quick and Easy Take & Bake Meals. Choose beef trays including Greek Pinwheel Flank Steak, Beef Spiedini Italian Eye of Round and Garlic Pinwheel Flank Steak. Pork trays include Italian Stuffed Pork Roast Steak, Sicilian Pork Chops, Stuffed Boneless Pork Chops and Stuffed Pork Tenderloin. Chicken trays comprise Asparagus Stuffed Chicken Breast, Canadian Chicken Griller, Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu, zesty Sicilian Chicken and a succulent Stuffed Chicken Breast with Wild Rice Stuffing. Or, opt for Italian Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms, Stuffed Garlic Mushrooms, Gourmet Meatballs, Stuffed Bell Peppers and Meat Loaf.
Steamable Bags
Prefer steaming over baking? Just microwave Strack & Van Til’s steamable bags with fish, chicken and pork for 4 to 5 minutes and they’re ready to eat.
Select from steamable Seasoned Salmon and Vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower and carrots), Seasoned Tilapia with Vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower and carrots), or scrumptious Seasoned Shrimp with Rice.
Other steamable bags include Seasoned Boneless Chicken Breast with Vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower and carrots) or Rice and Seasoned Boneless Pork Chop with Vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower and carrots) or Rice.
Crock Pot Packs
Crock Pot Packs are available in three delicious comfort food varieties, including savory Certified Angus Beef Pot Roast, tender Smithfield Prime Pork Butt and succulent Hand Trimmed Boneless Chicken Breast.
“Place all the ingredients into your crock pot in the morning, add water, stir and let your dinner make itself,” said Meat Department Director Gary Teachman.
Each ready-to-cook, 5-pound Crock Pot Pack is stocked with enough food to serve 4 to 6 people. Included are 2½ pounds of beef, pork or chicken — cut into one-inch cubes so you can skip the prep work — one pound of petite carrots, a 1.6-ounce package of celery, whole golden potatoes and the signature seasoning packet to bring out the rich flavor.
Just add two cups of water, sprinkle the seasoning packet on top and stir. Heat the ingredients in your crock pot for approximately 2½ to 3 hours at high or 6 to 8 hours on low.
Full Service Hot Bars with our Famous Fried or Grilled Chicken
In a hurry? Grab a meal at one of Strack & Van Til's full-service hot bars with a generous selection of entrees, self-service hot and ready rotisserie chickens and sides to satisfy everyone. Looking for a Region favorite? Strack & Van Til is known for our tender, meaty and flavorful Famous Fried or grilled chicken.
According to Tyson, Strack & Van Til is the No. 1 grocer in Northwest Indiana for meal solutions. “Whether it’s Deli Bakeable Meals, Full Service Hot Bars, Steamable Bags, Crock Pot Packs or Quick and Easy Take & Bake Meals, Strack & Van Til makes our customers’ lives easier through feeding them.”
