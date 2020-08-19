Withholding information

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“I know you won’t talk about your former job,” I said to Cy the Cynic, “but at least tell me why you quit.”

“My paycheck had more deductions than a Sherlock Holmes novel,” Cy said morosely.

Cy plays in my club’s penny game, and his take-home pay would be greater if he credited his opponents with logical play. As declarer at today’s four spades, Cy took dummy’s A-K of hearts to discard a club. He next led a club to his queen, and West took the king and led a high heart.

Finesse

The Cynic ruffed and led the ace and queen of trumps. East won and led a diamond, and Cy ... finessed with his queen. West produced the king, and East got a diamond at the end for down one.

Cy missed a deduction. If East had the king of diamonds, he would never have given Cy a chance to take a winning finesse. East would have exited safely with a trump or club. Since East is willing for Cy to try a diamond finesse, Cy must not try it. He should take the ace, draw trumps and lead a low diamond.

