Witnesses tell judge attempted murder defendant had role in man's slaying

CROWN POINT — A defendant in an attempted murder case gave an affirmative nod when asked about a 23-year-old man's homicide and later claimed he has killed others, according to a witness who testified Tuesday during a hearing on the state's motion to allow a jury to hear statements made by the deceased man.
Prosecutors have asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell to allow a jury to hear statements made by Sean Baker, of Gary, about a Sept. 18 shooting before Baker was fatally shot Oct. 30 in the 7000 block of East Fifth Avenue.
The state alleges Baker, a witness to the Sept. 18 shooting that wounded a woman in the 1100 block of Bigger Street, was "made unavailable" for defendant William Galloway's upcoming trial by Galloway or Galloway's associates.
Lake County prosecutors charged Galloway last fall with attempted murder in connection with the Sept. 18 shooting. He's also charged in three homicides.
No formal charges have been filed to date in Baker's homicide. Gary police Detective Cpl. Silas Simpson testified "word on the street" after Baker's death was that Galloway was responsible.
Testimony presented fell "far short" of what the state would need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Galloway played a role in Baker's homicide, Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke said.
However, the state needed only to prove by a preponderance of the evidence — a lower legal standard — that Galloway had some role in Baker's homicide for Boswell to allow a jury to hear Baker's statements against Galloway regarding the Sept. 18 shooting.
"The burden isn't to show he pulled the trigger," Burke said. "It's to show in some way, he was responsible."
The law allows for statements that otherwise would not be permissible to be shown to a jury to protect the judicial process and remove any incentive to kill witnesses, Burke said.
Galloway's attorney, John Cantrell, argued the state failed to meet its burden during Tuesday's hearing.
Cantrell accused a former Lake County Jail inmate who testified against Galloway of telling a different story Tuesday than the one he told detectives in March.
The man, who was incarcerated with both Galloway and Galloway's brother Giovante Galloway, testified he was present when William Galloway called a cellphone that had been smuggled into the jail to talk with Giovante Galloway. The witness said Giovante Galloway later told him William Galloway claimed responsibility for killing Baker.
The man said he later confronted William Galloway while they were both in jail, and Willliam Galloway gave an affirmative nod but didn't answer "yes" or "no" when asked if he killed Baker. The man testified he argued with Galloway, who claimed he "had bodies" and would beat his case.
When Cantrell asked the man if William Galloway was his romantic rival because they each were involved with the same woman, he laughed but eventually answered "yes."
"Their witness was terrible," Cantrell later told the judge. "He has one of the oldest known motives to lie."
Boswell noted testimony showed William Galloway's name kept coming up at different times during police investigations. She planned to issue a decision by Friday, she said.
