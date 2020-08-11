Witnesses tell judge attempted murder defendant had role in man's slaying

However, the state needed only to prove by a preponderance of the evidence — a lower legal standard — that Galloway had some role in Baker's homicide for Boswell to allow a jury to hear Baker's statements against Galloway regarding the Sept. 18 shooting.

"The burden isn't to show he pulled the trigger," Burke said. "It's to show in some way, he was responsible."

The law allows for statements that otherwise would not be permissible to be shown to a jury to protect the judicial process and remove any incentive to kill witnesses, Burke said.

Galloway's attorney, John Cantrell, argued the state failed to meet its burden during Tuesday's hearing.

Cantrell accused a former Lake County Jail inmate who testified against Galloway of telling a different story Tuesday than the one he told detectives in March.

The man, who was incarcerated with both Galloway and Galloway's brother Giovante Galloway, testified he was present when William Galloway called a cellphone that had been smuggled into the jail to talk with Giovante Galloway. The witness said Giovante Galloway later told him William Galloway claimed responsibility for killing Baker.