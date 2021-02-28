Woloshansky retiring after 45 years of helping people get jobs

Adapting to change

During her career, Woloshansky has seen different trends come and go.

"The economy dictates opportunity for people. I have seen two periods where unemployment was so low that workforce and education efforts heavily focused on utilizing internships and other youth-oriented programming to recruit and hire youth immediately after high school. Then in 2008, with unemployment in double-digits, we saw highly skilled people taking entry-level jobs, minimizing opportunities for youth until the economy was strengthened," she said.

"There has also been the pendulum swinging regarding how people should be trained. The trends have included that the only way to be trained was in community colleges, to the utilization of proprietary schools for the training, to the more current thought that there must be work-based learning in order for the skills needed to be acquired. I personally think that all those options are valid and need to be applied according to how people learn and what career path they are on."