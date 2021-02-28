Woloshansky retiring after 45 years of helping people get jobs

After a career spent helping thousands of people find jobs, Linda Woloshansky is watching one other job be filled as February ends. Hers.
Woloshansky has served as CEO of the Center of Workforce Innovations since it opened its doors in 2000, and her entire 45-year career has been spent in workforce development. She's retiring at the end of the month and turning her duties over to Lisa Daugherty, formerly the head of the Lake Area United Way.
"It seems like only yesterday," Woloshansky said of her arrival at CWI. "Serving as the CEO of this wonderful organization has been an incredible and fulfilling journey. I am truly fortunate to have a phenomenal staff and a career where I never felt like I was working. I enjoyed every minute of it."
The Center of Workforce Innovations is a nonprofit agency with headquartered in Valparaiso. It serves employers and job seekers in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties with an annual budget of $8.5 million from a combination of federal grants and consulting contracts with organizations throughout Indiana and several nearby states.
Woloshansky said, in the early days of the CWI, "Workforce development was almost a foreign term for people, and there was little interest. Today, workforce development and all it entails is an important aspect of economic development, and it has become a hot topic. It is of keen interest and a relevant part of discussion in all aspects of our society."
Adapting to change
During her career, Woloshansky has seen different trends come and go.
"The economy dictates opportunity for people. I have seen two periods where unemployment was so low that workforce and education efforts heavily focused on utilizing internships and other youth-oriented programming to recruit and hire youth immediately after high school. Then in 2008, with unemployment in double-digits, we saw highly skilled people taking entry-level jobs, minimizing opportunities for youth until the economy was strengthened," she said.
"There has also been the pendulum swinging regarding how people should be trained. The trends have included that the only way to be trained was in community colleges, to the utilization of proprietary schools for the training, to the more current thought that there must be work-based learning in order for the skills needed to be acquired. I personally think that all those options are valid and need to be applied according to how people learn and what career path they are on."
As to her own accomplishments in the business of training and preparing people for employment, Woloshansky said, "One is the launching of our Regional Work Ethic Certificate Program in high schools 10 years ago, which recognizes essential attributes desired by employers in their employees. Over 4,000 certificates have been awarded, and you will see a Work Ethics poster in every school system in Northwest Indiana.
"Another accomplishment is the number of people who were, and continue to be, trained for manufacturing positions through our workforce development system, leading to a stronger economy. Over 2,000 people have received their high school equivalency, formerly the GED, from the adult education services provided."
Connecting educational institutions and employers has also been a significant part of CWI's efforts.
"The launch and ongoing efforts of two high-demand industry consortiums, including health care and manufacturing, contribute to the collaboration happening between employers and K-12 and post-secondary institutions, as they work to improve and tailor curriculum to better prepare and train students for placement into jobs," Woloshansy said. "Also, our READY NWI initiative has been a vehicle for our educators and counselors to focus their student’s efforts on college and career readiness. Many of these accomplishments are recognized as best practices both statewide and nationally."
COVID's lessons
The coronavirus pandemic has had its impact on how the CWI works, she said.
"The pandemic created change for the way we work, moving from in-person and face-to-face interactions to Zoom and similar platform meetings. It opened up my thinking about the advantage of remote work in specific settings. It also has had a tremendous impact on the workforce and worker training. We can see that people can adapt to new environments.
"Many people have learned technology skills that will advance their careers. However, we also know that many people have experienced great hardships and some people do not have computers or broadband access, and many jobs have disappeared in industries where face-to-face interaction is the only way to provide the services," Woloshansky said.
Looking ahead
This being the CWI's 20th anniversary, Woloshansky looked back at the significance of the organization.
"As a nonprofit, CWI’s survival has been based on satisfied customers, the credibility of our work, our entrepreneurship and the accountability comparable to private sector businesses. One of CWI’s overarching themes is 'research, resources, relationships, and results.' The fact that CWI has grown over time, adding new services and expanding our geographic reach, is a testament to the work of the staff and the board who governs activities and provides necessary oversight. I believe that CWI has become a trusted workforce leader in the community."
So what does the future hold for Woloshansky?
"I have been kidding with people saying we are going to buy a yacht and sail to Bali and live out our lives in the tropics. The reality is that we do have plans to travel and spend time with the many friends we have made through our personal and professional lives.
"I’ve also been asked to do some consulting work outside the Region and have now added that to my list. I’m especially excited to spend time with all my family, add some exercise to my routine, leisurely reading, giving our wonderful little new dog some attention, and finally, attending the car shows that my husband has been trying to get me to tag along to for as long as we have been married."
Asked if she had any advice for her successor, Woloshansky said, "My hope for her is that she starts and ends each day with the enthusiasm and zeal I had while serving as the CEO. I have had the time of my life, and I hope she does as well."