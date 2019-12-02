ODD Airport Birth

This photo provided by Eric Linne shows medics attending to a woman after giving birth on the plane at at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. 

 Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman who gave birth at an airport in North Carolina has given the baby a name tied to where she was born.

News outlets report Nereida Araujo went into labor Wednesday on a flight from Tampa, Florida, to Charlotte, North Carolina. American Airlines spokeswoman Crystal Byrd says the flight crew radioed medics who helped deliver the baby on the plane once it landed.

Araujo says she named her newborn daughter Lizyana Sky Taylor. She says the middle name Sky was chosen because the girl was born at the airport.

Passenger Eric Linne says on Facebook that a crowd burst into spontaneous applause when Araujo and the baby were brought off the plane.

Araujo, her husband and two other children had been traveling to Pennsylvania for Thanksgiving.

