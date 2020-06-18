Woman sold counterfeit wrinkle-treatment products, indictment alleges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

HAMMOND — An indictment filed Wednesday alleges a Merrillville woman earned more than $260,000 in a scheme to sell counterfeit medical devices used to help fill facial wrinkles.

Dina Al-Sbeihi, 36, is accused of importing counterfeit Juvederm and Restalyne products from foreign manufacturers in China and elsewhere and packaging and branding them to like authentic brand-name products.

Juvederm and Restalyne are prescription dermal fillers that are injected into the skin and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Foreign-made dermal fillers have not been approved by the FDA, and the safety and efficacy of the products is unknown, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Al-Sbeihi sold the counterfeit products through her retail company The Beauty Pharmacy from July 2015 to August 2019, earning more than $260,000 by shipping them through the U.S. mail to customers in the United States, court records allege.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch said in a release that consumers have a right not to be misled in the manner alleged in the case.

"The importing of counterfeit medical devices and selling them as legitimate creates a great concern for the public purchasing these counterfeit products," Kirsch said.