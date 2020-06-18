You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman sold counterfeit wrinkle-treatment products, indictment alleges
urgent

Woman sold counterfeit wrinkle-treatment products, indictment alleges

Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

HAMMOND — An indictment filed Wednesday alleges a Merrillville woman earned more than $260,000 in a scheme to sell counterfeit medical devices used to help fill facial wrinkles.

Dina Al-Sbeihi, 36, is accused of importing counterfeit Juvederm and Restalyne products from foreign manufacturers in China and elsewhere and packaging and branding them to like authentic brand-name products.

Juvederm and Restalyne are prescription dermal fillers that are injected into the skin and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Foreign-made dermal fillers have not been approved by the FDA, and the safety and efficacy of the products is unknown, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Al-Sbeihi sold the counterfeit products through her retail company The Beauty Pharmacy from July 2015 to August 2019, earning more than $260,000 by shipping them through the U.S. mail to customers in the United States, court records allege.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch said in a release that consumers have a right not to be misled in the manner alleged in the case. 

"The importing of counterfeit medical devices and selling them as legitimate creates a great concern for the public purchasing these counterfeit products," Kirsch said.

Lynda M. Burdelik, special agent in charge at the FDA's Office of Criminal Investigations in Chicago, vowed to prosecute those who attempt to subvert FDA requirements.

"Distributing medical devices of unknown origin and components instead of FDA-approved devices places the U.S. public health at risk," Burdelik said.

Online court records did not yet list an arraignment date for Al-Sbeihi, who is facing three counts of mail fraud.

The case was investigated by the FDA, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts