Community Healthcare System expanded the Women’s Diagnostic Center at Valparaiso Health Center to keep up with growing patient demand.

The Women’s Diagnostic Center at Valparaiso Health Center of St. Mary Medical Center added more diagnostic equipment, made exam rooms more spacious and shortened wait times by increasing capacity.

It recently expanded the space on the second floor of the center at 3800 St. Mary Drive. It more than doubled the space to add a consultation suite, a fully equipped second mammography area and larger radiology reading room.

It's now welcoming patients.

“This project reflects the continued growth of services provided by Community Healthcare System and demonstrates our commitment to investing in women’s healthcare in Northwest Indiana,” St. Mary Medical Center CEO Janice Ryba said.

Community Healthcare System operates six Women's Diagnostic Centers across Northwest Indiana that specialize in advanced diagnostic technology and services. They employ dedicated fellowship-trained breast radiologists and often provide same-day mammography results. They also have nurse navigators to guide patients through the process of receiving follow-up care and getting support if more testing is required.

For more information about the Women’s Diagnostic Centers of Community Healthcare System, visit COMHS.org/services/womens-care/womens-diagnostic-centers.