Wondering what your town's trick-or-treat hours are? Here's a list

Various communities in the Region are gearing up for the sweet side of Halloween, with many announcing trick-or-treat hours for 2020.
Various towns and cities are offering traditional trick-or-treating on Halloween, Oct. 31. Some, however, have canceled this year's festivities all together due to COVID-19 or are offering alternatives.
Check back on nwi.com if you don't see your community time listed. Some municipalities still are determining trick-or-treat hours.
Lake County
- Cedar Lake — "Trunk or Treat Remix" from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 24 at Cedar Lake Town Grounds, 7408 Constitution Ave.
- Crown Point — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
- Dyer — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
- East Chicago — "Trunk or Treat" 5-8 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Carrie Gosch parking lot, 4001 Indianapolis Blvd.
- Gary — Canceled
- Griffith — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
- Hammond — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
- Highland — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
- Hobart — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
- Lowell — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
- Merrillville — 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31
- Munster — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
- New Chicago — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
- Schererville — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
- St. John — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
- Whiting — Canceled
- Winfield — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Porter County
- Burns Harbor — To be determined
- Hebron — To be determined
- Kouts — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31
- Ogden Dunes — To be determined
- Portage — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
- Porter — To be determined
- Valparaiso — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
LaPorte County
- Kingsford Heights — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
- La Crosse — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
- LaPorte — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
- Long Beach — Canceled
- Michigan City — 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31
- Pottawattamie Park — 3-5 p.m. Oct. 25
- Wanatah — To be determined
- Westville — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Cook County
- Lansing — 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31
