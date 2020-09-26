 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wondering what your town's trick-or-treat hours are? Here's a list
alert urgent

Wondering what your town's trick-or-treat hours are? Here's a list

Dyer Halloween parade 2019

Halloween parade participants walk by the Dyer Public Safety Complex on Hart Street on Oct. 20, 2019.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

Various communities in the Region are gearing up for the sweet side of Halloween, with many announcing trick-or-treat hours for 2020. 

Various towns and cities are offering traditional trick-or-treating on Halloween, Oct. 31. Some, however, have canceled this year's festivities all together due to COVID-19 or are offering alternatives. 

Check back on nwi.com if you don't see your community time listed. Some municipalities still are determining trick-or-treat hours. 

Lake County

  • Cedar Lake — "Trunk or Treat Remix" from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 24 at Cedar Lake Town Grounds, 7408 Constitution Ave.
  • Crown Point — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
  • Dyer — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 
  • East Chicago —  "Trunk or Treat" 5-8 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Carrie Gosch parking lot, 4001 Indianapolis Blvd. 
  • Gary — Canceled
  • Griffith — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
  • Hammond — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 
  • Highland — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 
  • Hobart — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
  • Lowell — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
  • Merrillville — 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31
  • Munster — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
  • New Chicago — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
  • Schererville — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 
  • St. John — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 
  • Whiting — Canceled
  • Winfield — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Porter County

  • Burns Harbor — To be determined 
  • Hebron — To be determined 
  • Kouts — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31
  • Ogden Dunes — To be determined 
  • Portage — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
  • Porter — To be determined 
  • Valparaiso — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

LaPorte County

  • Kingsford Heights — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
  • La Crosse — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
  • LaPorte — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
  • Long Beach — Canceled  
  • Michigan City — 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31
  • Pottawattamie Park — 3-5 p.m. Oct. 25
  •  
  • Wanatah — To be determined 
  • Westville — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Cook County 

  • Lansing — 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31 

A look back at Halloween 2019 around Northwest Indiana

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts