Wondering what your town's trick-or-treat hours are? Here's a list

Various communities in the Region are gearing up for the sweet side of Halloween, with many announcing trick-or-treat hours for 2020.

Various towns and cities are offering traditional trick-or-treating on Halloween, Oct. 31. Some, however, have canceled this year's festivities all together due to COVID-19 or are offering alternatives.

Check back on nwi.com if you don't see your community time listed. Some municipalities still are determining trick-or-treat hours.

Lake County

Cedar Lake — "Trunk or Treat Remix" from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 24 at Cedar Lake Town Grounds, 7408 Constitution Ave.

Crown Point — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Dyer — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

East Chicago — "Trunk or Treat" 5-8 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Carrie Gosch parking lot, 4001 Indianapolis Blvd.

Gary — Canceled

Griffith — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Hammond — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Highland — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Hobart — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Lowell — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Merrillville — 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31

Munster — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

New Chicago — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Schererville — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

St. John — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Whiting — Canceled

Winfield — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31