One of the best resources for job seekers in Northwest Indiana is free and offers real-time support, according to Robyn Minton-Holmes, vice president of workforce initiatives at WorkOne.
“We partner with non-profits, government agencies, community organizations and faith-based groups. Some of the services we offer, they don’t, and vice versa. We share our employer intelligence in emails with hiring situations. We at WorkOne do what we do better with partners,” Minton-Holmes said.
A primary WorkOne goal is to help job seekers find a job that helps support their families with wages that are sustainable. That helps employers, too. In Northwest Indiana, there are employers trying to find qualified workers, “so we’re helping employers find high-quality applicants,” Minton-Holmes said.
The top three industries in terms of employer demand in Northwest Indiana are health care, manufacturing and the single category of transportation, distribution and logistics. But many job seekers face barriers to those jobs. Obstacles can include lack of specific job training or education, a disability or various personal needs, including housing, child care, help with food insecurity or a need for help with unemployment insurance and vocational rehabilitation.
WorkOne can help remove many of those barriers, with the help of on-site partner organizations. Job seekers with justice issues get help in the HIRE program, which works with employers and re-entry customers. A veteran or spouse of a veteran can ask to receive priority service, with special training and scholarship opportunities available.
Anyone can come to WorkOne and use its services to find out what skills area employers need job applicants to have, go to a workshop, or find educational resources for industries in the Region — all at no cost. WorkOne customers can have staff work with them or they can use the self-help area.
WorkOne also partners with employers in the Region who let WorkOne know when they have a job opening, and has staff that visits employers to learn what they need in specific jobs.
It’s about more than matching WorkOne customers to a job, though. “Employers are looking for something beyond a certain skill set. They want individuals with a high-quality work ethic, including a good attitude, being on time, able to work with a team, being a problem solver and taking initiative,” said Minton-Holmes.
In a 2016 report compiled by the Northwest Indiana Workforce Board is an action item calling for placing more students in work-based learning experiences, since that provides lessons in teamwork, problem-solving, and responsibility for actions. “Increasingly, employers make decisions about expansion in the region or moving to the region based on their assessments of the quality of the workforce and our educational systems that will prepare that workforce,” the report says. Based on the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, the unemployment rate is 16.2 percent among those with less than a high school diploma.
WorkOne helps youth who have dropped out of school and want to get back in or who want to find how to get employed, which can mean training and further, job-specific education. The Jobs for America’s Graduates program helps high school graduates figure out what careers they’re interested in and prepares them for those careers. An example is the Construction and Trade Skills Day, held last year in November.
WorkOne, with nine offices in Lake, Porter, La Porte, Newton, Stark, Jasper and Pulaski counties, provides testing for basic education in reading and math levels and a test that assesses the ability to transfer to a different type of work. Which tests are taken depends on the type of work sought. A WorkOne customer missing a couple of points on the TABE, which measures skills for a job, gets help to be able to meet an employer’s requirements. Programs like the Workforce Ready Grant provide free training for Indiana residents in the state’s highest-demand jobs, and WorkOne can cover some of the cost for certain other classes or training.
The Northwest Indiana Workforce Board report notes that industries are attracted to the Region when they can anticipate a highly skilled talent pool — especially relevant considering the anticipated decline in prime-age workers, with Baby Boomers leaving the workforce from now through 2025.
That and newly created jobs will mean more than 1 million job openings in Indiana by 2025. “In order to get those jobs filled it will take not only hiring new candidates, but each of us looking at ourselves as worker and employer to see who in their work force can be raised up, learning and training to move up the workforce ladders,” Minton-Holmes said. A staffer in the Gary office helps gather such data and pull it together to support the Region’s local organizations and businesses with the market information.
WorkOne checks the HoosierHot50Jobs list to see what’s happening locally. It’s part of a commitment to use all available resources to help customers with their goal, as long as it’s an occupation that’s in demand. “WorkOne helps with resumes, too. Sometimes people applying for jobs and getting no results don’t realize they’re not reflecting their skills effectively on a resume, and our staff can assist with that.”
WorkOne has workshops every day and job fairs are offered often at the Gary location, with career advisors on hand. Job seekers don’t always know just what’s needed for a specific job they want and they may not know of other opportunities, Minton-Holmes said. Assessing what skill WorkOne’s customers have and how those can lead to other occupations is especially important when someone may be considering work that’s available in only a few jobs.
Minton-Holmes said there’s great satisfaction in seeing WorkOne’s success in three key aspects of its mission:
• To work with partners who create a shared approach to helping employers and job seekers.
• To work with an employer trying to find workers and being able to prepare workers for them, an exciting part of the process.
• To get feedback from customers who share their stories of having struggled and, through WorkOne, have been able to get a sustainable job and helping their families.
Work is a fundamental part of America’s culture, Minton-Holmes said. It provides routine and it creates a community of people through connecting with other workers. “It’s empowering to participate in that, especially as people are staying in the workforce longer than they anticipated,” she says. That sense of belonging to a community helps guide another WorkOne goal: making people want to stay in Northwest Indiana once they get the job credentials they need. With changes in technology and job markets opening a million-plus jobs in Indiana within six years, WorkOne’s free services to Hoosier job seekers will continue to prepare them for those jobs.