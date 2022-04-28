World Civility Day celebrated with sixth annual event

HOBART — The sixth annual World Civility Day was truly a day of celebration, said Chuck Hughes.

The event, sponsored by the Gary Chamber of Commerce, brought together participants from throughout Northwest Indiana as well as those from throughout the United States and even other countries.

“This is truly a world civility day,” said Hughes who serves as the chamber’s CEO.

The day began at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center in Merrillville with workshops on civility and ended with a dinner and awards at the Avalon Manor in Hobart.

A “stellar lineup of speakers” at the evening dinner included Robert A. Rohm, an author and corporate trainer, and the Rev. Dr. Janette Wilson, a human rights and civil rights attorney.

Rohm, during his speech, said that civility, education, success and connectivity are all good words.

“But how do you connect with a person?” Rohm asked, adding, “When you walk in a room people either say 'oh good' or 'oh boy.'”

Rohm also questioned participants on whether they considered themselves outgoing or reserved then asked for a show of hands.

“You have to understand yourself and others in order to build better teams and have better relationships. In other words, you have to be more civil,” Rohm said.

Wilson, who serves as the senior advisor to the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., spoke about it being an unusual moment in the world with what is fast approaching as World War III in the Ukraine.

“It reminds me of the Holocaust and for me, even slavery,” Wilson said.

She told those in the audience to challenge each other to fight for others.

“Where are you going to go from here?” Wilson said.

Community Civility Counts started as an initiative of the Gary Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee and has expanded to include many partners both locally and nationally and in some 154 countries, said World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers, the president and founder of iChangeNations.

"An idea that was birthed in the Gary chamber board rooms has been recognized by Clyde Rivers, local governments, county government and the Indiana House of Representatives and state Senate," Hughes said. "We have been joined by many affiliate groups such as our universities, school districts, Boys & Girls clubs and other organizations and businesses."

Earlier in the day, Indiana University Northwest educator Helen Marie Harmon led off the workshops with "Civility Must Haves: Still Needed."

Harmon started off her program with an interactive session that invited students in the audience to come forward.

Those students and later those seated in the audience were asked to provide, in one word, must-haves for civility.

The long list Harmon compiled included integrity, respect, compassion, good communication, self-respect, love, perseverance and many more.

"Simple, easy, natural. Is that civility? It's something that should be simple, easy, yet we're still challenged by it," Harmon said.

Harmon said that the pandemic lent itself to increased incivility since many during the last two years either worked or attended school remotely.

"I've seen it in the classroom. We sent you away for two years and now you are back with people. It's real. Students are still getting used to working with people again," Harmon said.

Her speech ended on an even livelier note when a student in the audience asked how to address a bully or someone picking on you.

Mariah Swain, a junior at West Side Leadership Academy, answered, "I believe in killing with kindness."

Swain said she and another girl, when both were younger, exchanged words then at the urging of her mom, she gave the girl a Christmas gift.

"We were friends," Swain said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.