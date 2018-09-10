GARY — Two people were wounded in separate shootings Sunday and Monday in different sections of the city, police said.
The two cases bring the total number of people wounded in shootings so far this year in Gary to 87, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
That number is down about 19.5 percent from the same time last year, when the city had logged 108 people with gunshot wounds.
Homicides also remain down slightly so far this year compared with the same time period last year.
The shooting death of a 29-year-old early Saturday marked the city’s 34th homicide this year. Last year, Gary had recorded 35 homicides by that date.
In a shooting Sunday, a 24-year-old man told police he heard gunshots and went outside about 12:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Jackson Street to check on his vehicle, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The man said he saw someone shooting and was struck in the buttocks, police said. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Detective Sgt. Michael Barnes is investigating.
On Monday, a 30-year-old Gary woman told police she was in a friend’s vehicle about 1:30 a.m. at a park in the 1300 block of Idaho Street when she heard about eight gunshots and felt pain in her ankle.
The woman said the people in the park in the city’s Aetna section began to run, police said. She got a ride to a local hospital in a private vehicle.
Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf is investigating.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call detectives at 219-881-1210 or 219-881-7300. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.