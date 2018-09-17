LAKE VILLAGE — A Lake Station man died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday at U.S. 41 and Ind. 10, police said.
Robert Tyson, 33, was driving a silver 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier east on Ind. 10 when he disregarded a stop light at the intersection with U.S. 41 and lost control, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.
The truck went off the road and struck a utility pole. Tyson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The crash was still under investigation.
Newton County EMS, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Lake Township Volunteer Fire Department and Newton County coroner's office assisted, police said.