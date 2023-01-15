Yellow Springs remains a fascinating town with much to see

Even winter, with its falling snow and temperatures that are cold and crisp, can’t cool the vibe of Yellow Springs, Ohio, where storefronts are painted a kaleidoscope of colors and the town’s laid-back atmosphere creates a friendly warmth all of its own. Add to that, Budget Travel named Yellow Springs one of ”America’s Coolest Small Towns.”

And no wonder. The eclectic downtown is a collection of almost 100 businesses many housed in historic buildings and some boasting eye-catching color combos. Think pink, lavender, orange and red (Village Herb Shop), purple stairs, yellow door, and a red and magenta façade (Yellow Springs Toy Company), and blue awnings, yellow door, purple stone walls and green awnings (Yellow Springs Pottery). The exterior of Dark Star Books and Comics is brick and glass but the bookstore, with over 40,000 items, makes up for its rather prosaic storefront by its website blog written (purportedly) by Mr. Eko, the store cat who has lived there for over 11 years.

We told you it was that kind of town.

Wondering about the name Yellow Springs? It’s derived from a local waterfall with fast moving waters so heavy with iron that the rocks it touches turn a golden orange. Starting in the mid-1800s, the healthy benefits of these iron-rich waters attracted large numbers of visitors, turning Yellow Springs into a spa town with fancy hotels and, for those with less money but still looking to get healed, boarding houses. The local tavern, which opened its doors in 1827, was also a stagecoach stop bringing visitors from Dayton, Cincinnati and beyond.

The stage stopped running long ago but the tavern, considered the state’s oldest bar and second oldest restaurant, still is serving and is now known as Ye Olde Trail Tavern. Not surprisingly it’s said to be haunted by an assortment of spirits including that of Franz Martin Hafner, a German immigrant who bought the place in the mid-1800s. In his honor, there’s such Bavarian fare as house-made sauerkraut balls and the dangerously delicious Loaded Bier Cheese fries.

It’s not quite as old, but Young’s Jersey Dairy is celebrating its 154th anniversary this month so you might want to stop in and see what’s made them such a long time favorite. Order one of their many flavors of house made, small-batch ice cream—a sinfully rich 15 percent butterfat mixture of pasteurized milk, cream and sugar.

The dairy offers a flavor of the week and such taste choices as cotton candy, banana cookie crunch, caramel chocolate toffee, and cow patty, one of their bestsellers. If the name throws you, don’t worry, it’s really just double dark chocolate loaded with cookie pieces, toffee pieces and chocolate chips. Want to see how they do it? Tours are available.

After sauerkraut balls and a scoop or two of cow patty, a walk in the woods is needed. Head out to the Glen Helen Nature Preserve, both a living sanctuary and a nature classroom. The forests, limestone cliffsides, and meadows are beautiful even in the winter and there are numerous hiking trails. Sights to look for are the old fashioned covered bridge as well as the famed waterfall that gave the town its name. Not to be missed is the preserve’s Raptor Center. Its mission is twofold—the rescue and rehabilitation of injured and orphaned birds and education of all regarding the important role these birds of prey play in the state’s ecosystem.

Interestingly, 80% of their admissions out of the 15 to 18 species they take in each year are red-tailed hawks, Cooper's hawks, Eastern screech-owls, American kestrels, and Great horned owls. If you want, you can adopt one but that doesn’t mean you can take it home.

If you’re still up for some further outdoor adventure, the spectacular 286-acre Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve is stunning with its dolomite and limestone chasms carved out over the centuries by the Little Miami River.

Those spending the night should consider the Mills Park Hotel in the downtown. It’s a regal looking place, like that of an 18th century grand resort from the town’s spa days with its wide veranda, second story balconies, oak floors and plantation shutters. Located on Xenia Street, the town’s main drag, it was built just eight years ago but is modeled after the 1842 home of William Mills, a successful entrepreneur who financed the first railroad line to Yellow Springs.

Even though it was the town’s jail from 1878 until 1929, staying at the Jail House Inn doesn’t mean doing hard time. Luxe rooms, modern amenities and just a block from the downtown makes this another good choice for overnight stays.

Situated on the banks of the Little Miami River, the Grinnell Mill Bed & Breakfast dates back to 1811 when the first mill was built on this site. Expertly restored in 2006, its historic ambience is enhanced with period furniture as well as original items from when it was an operating mill and a patio overlooking the old mill wheel.

Dining options abound but one of the most talked about places to eat is Winds Café, a local favorite for almost 50 years. The menu is European-centric with an American twist and while it changes frequently, offerings have included Alsatian Tarte Flambe, Coconut Shrimp Potato Soup, Bleu cheese profiteroles, and braised duck leg. Ingredients are locally sourced and there’s a wonderful wine list as well as wine classes and tastings.

We’re not saying you’ll see him but just to let you know, Comedian Dave Chapelle who is from Yellow Springs, lives there with his wife and children.

Again, we told you, it’s that kind of town.

For more information, visit yellowspringsohio.org