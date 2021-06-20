'You don't have to be serious all the time': Dad jokes help lighten the mood

For more than a century people have been setting aside time every year to celebrate fathers. Often seen as protectors and providers, fathers can have a difficult time avoiding the reputation of disciplinarian. One way many fathers bring humility to the role they play in their families is through the use of "dad jokes."
No matter how goofy, cliche or punny, dad jokes can diffuse the most tense of situations and have the power to recall fond memories of fathers who have passed on. It is no wonder that the tradition of dad jokes has been passed down through the generations.
For Eddie Strache, a father of two from Midlothian, Illinois, telling dad jokes allows him to remind his kids that he is more than just an authority figure.
“Dads don’t always have to be looked at as the enforcer, or as somebody who lays down the law,” Strache said. “Dad jokes are simple and goofy. They shed a light on your more fun side; dads aren’t always serious.”
Strache likes to share some of the same fishing jokes with his sons that his grandfather used to tell. Telling the jokes his grandfather told reminds Strache of when he was a boy, and pays homage to his grandfather’s legacy.
“It brings remembrance, and it’s like a memorial,” he said. “I lost my grandfather. He told some jokes, then when I turn around and tell them it brings me back to when I was little, hearing those jokes myself. When I explain to my kids where I heard them it comes full circle. Hopefully one day my kids will pass them on, too.”
Father of three Dre Kirk from Crown Point also says that many of the dad jokes he tells are the same “timeless classics” his father used to tell, and hopes that his children will carry on that legacy.
“My dad tells the same jokes to this day,” he said. “I know all of them. Most of the time I tell his jokes, and I have a few of my own, but not very many. I tell my dad’s jokes so that maybe one day my kids will tell them, too.”
Kirk also uses dad jokes to show his kids that he has a more playful side.
“It allows everyone to laugh together,” he said. “It shows that you’re not just a 'mean dad.'”
Jon Halloran is a father or two from Crown Point who says that dad jokes are “very” important to him, and often retells the same jokes his father told.
“There are only so many dad jokes, so you have to keep them going,” he said.
Halloran’s favorite joke to tell is when his daughter says, “I’m hungry,” to which he replies, “Hi, hungry. I’m Dad.” Although many dads tell the same jokes their fathers told, some find more joy in telling their own.
“My dad’s more conservative than I am, so I don’t tell the same jokes as him,” said father of one Frank Kaczmarski from Cedar Lake.
Kaczmarski said that dad jokes came naturally to him when his son was born, and he values the laughter they bring to his family.
“Me and my son usually sing silly songs together,” he said. “That’s our thing that we do."
“Laughing with your child is always important," he said, "and making sure that he laughs and is happy brings the father-son relationship closer together. You don’t have to be serious all the time.”