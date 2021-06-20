'You don't have to be serious all the time': Dad jokes help lighten the mood

For more than a century people have been setting aside time every year to celebrate fathers. Often seen as protectors and providers, fathers can have a difficult time avoiding the reputation of disciplinarian. One way many fathers bring humility to the role they play in their families is through the use of "dad jokes."

No matter how goofy, cliche or punny, dad jokes can diffuse the most tense of situations and have the power to recall fond memories of fathers who have passed on. It is no wonder that the tradition of dad jokes has been passed down through the generations.

For Eddie Strache, a father of two from Midlothian, Illinois, telling dad jokes allows him to remind his kids that he is more than just an authority figure.

“Dads don’t always have to be looked at as the enforcer, or as somebody who lays down the law,” Strache said. “Dad jokes are simple and goofy. They shed a light on your more fun side; dads aren’t always serious.”

Strache likes to share some of the same fishing jokes with his sons that his grandfather used to tell. Telling the jokes his grandfather told reminds Strache of when he was a boy, and pays homage to his grandfather’s legacy.