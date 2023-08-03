Today's Birthday (08/03/23)— Professional projects light up this year. Reorient shared financial plans to conserve resources. Autumn creative communications open new doors, motivating winter project changes. Springtime revisions and rewrites polish your story, sparking you to explore exciting new horizons. Discover exciting opportunities for career growth.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 7 — Get into thoughtful planning mode. Revise plans and preparations for new circumstances. Consider your moves several steps ahead before making them. Dream big.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 7 — Connect for common gain. Grab an interesting team opportunity. Keep communication lines open, despite breakdowns. Patiently navigate chaos, confusion or misunderstandings. Diversity provides strength.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 7 — Handle professional responsibilities to maintain momentum. Get expert support with professional challenges as needed.Communication is key. Listen to trusted advisors. Keep showing up.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is an 8 — Study avenues for exploration. Reach high. You can have what you're willing to work for. Watch for high tension cables. Expect the unexpected. Prepare thoughtfully.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is an 8 — Study ideas to make money. Share the benefits of joint efforts. Remain cautious. A miscommunication could lock a financial door. Maintain positive cash flow.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is an 8 — Work with a partner to navigate unforeseen circumstances. Your patience goes a long way. Listening is your secret power. Clear obstacles to advance together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 9 — Prioritize your work and health. Slow to avoid injury. Despite challenges, or thanks to them, you're growing stronger. Listen to doctors, coaches and mentors.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 7 — Patiently persist. Reconnect with your passions, interests and family. Generate spontaneous fun and romance as potential unfolds. Imagine delightful possibilities. Prioritize what you love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 6 — For greater peace and ease, clean domestic messes. Move carefully to avoid breakage. Defuse potential arguments by managing chores. Clarify miscommunications and clear clutter.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Engage with a challenging intellectual puzzle. You're especially brilliant and creative. Misunderstandings or creative disagreements could deflate enthusiasm. Listen carefully to avoid arguments.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 9 — Adapt with changing financial circumstances. Avoid impulsive expenses. Beware of scammers. Get terms in writing. Protect digital security, passwords and data. Produce valuable services.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 9 — Practice leadership. Advance a personal project around unexpected news. Anticipate potential pitfalls. Self-doubt or insecurities could interfere with plans. Carefully maintain momentum.

