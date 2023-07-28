Today's Birthday (07/28/23)— Rising professional influence especially rewards this year. Make a summer shift at home, before energized creativity inspires new professional directions. Adapt around changing news or disagreements next spring to discover fascinating possibilities through study, travel and research. Grab a career break and run with it.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — For three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo, work gets more interesting. It's easier to find new efficient tricks. Focus on balancing physical health, wellness and creative projects.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 7 — It's easier to put your feelings into words, with Mercury in Virgo. Express your affection. Make bold declarations.Communicate your love and passions. Relax and have fun.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 7 — Decorate, beautify and add ambiance. Put love into your home over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Music and lighting work wonders.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is an 8 — Talk about subjects near to your heart. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo, you're especially brilliant and inventive. Creative communications thrive and flower.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 9 — Network, wheel and deal.Communication gets profitable over three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Express passion in your work and cash flows in.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is an 8 — Your natural communicative gifts and artistic creativity flower over the next three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Speak out powerfully. Make fascinating connections.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 7 — Introspection, writing and organization flourish, with Mercury in Virgo. Include ritual, meditation and spiritual or philosophical thinking in your schedule. Consider a mystery.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is an 8 — It's easier to work with groups. Your team gets stronger over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Friends help you advance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 9 — Take charge of your career, with Mercury in Virgo for three weeks. Discuss options and opportunities. Create exciting possibilities in conversation with interesting people.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 7 — Make vacation or travel plans, with Mercury in Virgo. Expand your territory over the next three weeks. Make long distance connections. Study and research.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 9 — Communication gets lucrative, with Mercury in Virgo over three weeks. Financial discussions, inquiries and requests can yield fruitful results. Make valuable connections.Network and collaborate.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 9 — Connect and collaborate. Partnership flowers, with Mercury in Virgo.Compromise and negotiate for mutually beneficial solutions. Share ideas and invent possibilities with someone attractive.

