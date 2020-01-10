According to the American Heart Association, people who exercise regularly reduce their risk for coronary heart disease by 35 percent and their risk of Type 2 diabetes by 50 percent.
But, for many of us, getting back into a healthy routine that includes some form of exercise is a challenge, for a myriad of reasons.
Kristin Roberts, fitness supervisor at Franciscan Health Center in Chesterton, believes the challenge is worth the benefit.
“It’s important to know that the recommended amount of physical activity per week is 150 minutes, which is about 2.5 hours or about 22 minutes a day,” Roberts said. “When you break it down to 22 minutes per day, it feels more doable.”
If exercise hasn’t been part of your daily or weekly routine, Roberts recommends easing back into it.
“Going full speed into something right away after a long layoff has a greater chance of injury,” she said. “Try waking up 30 minutes earlier than usual to go outside for a quick walk. Starting your day off with a little bit of exercise has numerous benefits that include an energy boost and improved mood.”
For many, holiday pounds make exercise seem harder. Even if you’re carrying a little extra baggage, Roberts says exercise will help the battle of the bulge.
“After slowly easing yourself into your walking plan of 30 minutes, try to increase the intensity from a moderate walk to a slow jog,” she said. “If you have been inactive for a period of time, any type of exercise will help kick start your metabolism and you will begin to lose weight.”
Roberts said that it is also important to remember that diet and exercise go hand in hand. Eating a healthy, balanced diet will also help to shed that weight.
Running, walking and cycling are good exercises that help you build stamina. “The best thing about these exercises is that they can be done outside, and it’s easier to do things with a more scenic view,” Roberts said. For those who don’t like the cold, there are places such as shopping malls that allow walkers to come in before opening to stroll.
An exercise plan does not have to include a personal trainer or other expensive options.
“In this technology era, you have so many resources you can use to help you create your plan,” Roberts said. “You can do some research on the internet or ask a friend for tips. There are also numerous apps you can download to your smart phone with daily exercise suggestions and tips. If you’re a member at a gym, you can also pick up some exercises from seeing what other gym members are doing. But a gym membership is not a requirement.”
You can do the cardio portion of an exercise plan — walking and jogging — at home. If you have stairs in your home, they’re a built-in workout machine.
“Take the kids or the dog for a walk,” Roberts suggested. “It doesn’t have to be a solo walk. Try to get a friend or neighbor to join you. Supporting and coaxing each other can keep you both on track.”
If you do choose to visit a gym, Roberts recommends focusing on the exercises you can’t do at home. “When you’re at the gym, focus more on weights than cardio,” she said. “Remember to do what you’re comfortable doing. Don’t overdo it because you see someone else doing a heavier weight. Stick to your level of comfort.”
Even seniors over 60 can follow Roberts’ suggestions with little change.
“If someone was 60 years old, I wouldn’t change much,” she said. “The main thing I would change is that instead of using weights, I would recommend using resistance bands or body-weight exercises. There’s less chance of injury, and it is better for keeping the mobility in the muscles and joints.”
Exercise can help you lose weight, and there’s the overall health benefit. Exercising 150 minutes per week can lower the risk of several diseases, promote better sleep, improve your mental health and mood, and countless other benefits.
“Another thing I’d like to mention is that exercising doesn’t have to be dreaded,” Roberts said. “It can be fun and social! Start a walking group. Make a gym buddy. It’s easier when you have someone holding you accountable. Once you step outside of your comfort zone, you will see how much fun exercising is and how much better you feel after doing it.”