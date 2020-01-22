Youth ensemble to present 'Alice in Wonderland'

The Theatre Kids program featured at Theatre at the Center in Munster will present its next show this week.

Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland" will be featured at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster.

The ensemble cast of "Alice" stars 19 students from the Region, who are part of Theatre at the Center's Theatre Kids program. Students range in age from 7 to 12. Among towns represented by the student actors are Munster, Highland, Hammond, Schererville, Whiting and Griffith.

Director of the show is Jennifer Lundin, who is a class instructor for the theater program. Izzy Veldboom stars as Alice. Also starring in the show are Emilia Massucci as the White Rabbit, Laila Dyer as the Cheshire Cat, Kate Stephan as Tweedle-Dum and Vivien Cleary as Tweedle-Dee, Wesley Harle as the Mad Hatter and Quiano Radaza as the Frog Footman.

FYI: "Alice in Wonderland" will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children. Call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com.

