WATCH NOW: Northwestern boosts Palos Hospital's cardiac care with Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute

When it comes to cardiac care, time is often of the essence.

With the goal of providing specialized patient care closer to Southland residents, Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute has announced the expansion of clinical programs and cardiovascular services at Palos Hospital.

By providing state-of-the-art services in Palos Heights, many residents will no longer need to travel to Chicago to see cardiology specialists.

“Palos has a great track record in serving the community and always striving to bring the latest in heart care to patients,” said Dr. R. Kannan Mutharasan, who has been named medical director of Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute at Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital. “I see this as an acceleration to bring this care to the next level.”

Through the expansion, patients will have easy access to nationally-ranked physicians who will work in partnership with local physician groups, Mutharasan says.

“Our goal is really to work with doctors here in the community and to align and partner with those who are already providing excellent care,” he said.

Along with the expansion of clinical services, construction is underway to create a new Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute Outpatient Clinic on the first floor of Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital.

The clinic will include 16 exam rooms, a waiting area, expanded diagnostic testing and dedicated workrooms for physicians and staff.

Additional plans include a remodel and upgrade of one of the cardiac catheterization labs and state-of-the-art MRI equipment that will improve access to advanced cardiac imaging, Mutharasan says. The new MRI is slated to go live in April.

“It’s the most advanced MRI that’s on the market with a full suite of cardiac packages,” he said. “We’ll be able to implement all of the protocols at Palos that are being done downtown.”

There are also plans to offer heart disease research clinical trials.

Before being named medical director, Mutharasan led the development of the Heart Failure Bridge and Transition Team at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, a model to improve care transitions and reduce heart failure re-admissions.

He’s joined by Dr. Surendra Avula, the new medical director of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab; Dr. Albert Lin, the new director of electrophysiology network development; and Anny Sandoval, administrative director of Operations of Cardiovascular Services.

Dr. Vera Rigolin, director of echocardiography quality at Northwestern Medicine, will lead the standardization of echocardiography across the health system.

“We are really happy and honored to be in a position to serve the South Side community alongside the doctors who are here,” Mutharasan said. “That sense of service and our ‘patients first’ mission are really important to us.”

With 425 licensed beds, Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital is the second-largest Northwestern Medicine hospital.

