Cook County seeks poll workers for June primary

The Cook County Clerk's Office is seeking poll workers for the June 28 Gubernatorial Primary Election.

Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough is inviting residents to consider serving as an election judge or polling place technician in one of the county's 1,430 precincts.

Election judges are paid $200 and polling place technicians $365. The clerk’s office provides training for both positions.

“Our judges are the gatekeepers for election operations, and their work is critically important to keeping election day operations running smoothly,” Yarbrough said in a news release. “They are also the unsung heroes of our democratic process who provide a vital public service to voters on election day.”

Election judges greet voters, sign them in and keep the polling place running smoothly.

Technicians work with election judges to check supplies and equipment and assist with the setup, maintenance and breakdown of election equipment.

Election judges must be registered Cook County voters or an eligible college or high school students. Poll workers fluent in Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Korean, Tagalog, Polish, Russian, Ukrainian, Gujarati, Urdu, and Arabic, also are needed in many precincts.

Apply at cookcountyclerk.com/work.

