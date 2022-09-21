All 31 Andrew athletic teams score IHSA academic honors

Andrew High School’s athletic program had every right to beam about having 30 out of 30 teams earn Illinois High School Association Academic Achievement awards in 2020-2021.

It might have seemed impossible to top that.

But the Thunderbolts did.

With the IHSA recognizing girls wrestling the last school year, Andrew did one better and earned the awards in 31 sports. Teams earned awards if they had an overall grade point average of 3.00. Every Andrew team had a 3.13 GPA or higher, and the season average for the 31 teams was 3.58.

It's no accident the Thunderbolts are perfect. It’s something that is stressed at the Tinley Park school.

“We make it a priority, and it’s a pillar of what we do in our department,” Athletic Director Kevin McKeown said. “Our coaches do a great job, and we’re very proud of our kids.”

Of the many outstanding student-athletes at the school, senior Haley Ryan may be one of the busiest.

Her 3.9 GPA helped bolster the girls tennis, girls basketball and girls track and field teams. She also plays club soccer for the Tinley Park Bobcats and works at Outback Steakhouse in Orland Park.

“Academics are very important to me because my whole family is built around academics and being the best you can be,” she said. “We believe in trying your hardest and even if you fail, you should still try your hardest.

“My grandpa had to work for his family and didn’t finish school. But then his wife pushed him to finish it. They pushed my parents to do it and stay strong in academics so we can have a good future.”

Ryan hopes to be a speech pathologist and is looking at Butler University and the University of Iowa for college but knows her competitive athletic career could be over after this school year.

“If there is an opportunity to play sports, I will do it,” she said. “If not, I’ll still stay in shape.”

For the most part, Andrew’s athletes are in good shape academically, but the key to having consistent success among teams is addressing those students who are not doing so well with their studies.

That’s where McKeown comes in. He calls in struggling student-athletes in for regular meetings and study tables.

“I call kids up and if you have two Ds or worse, you are with me,” he said. “We have two types of students — the ineligible and the watch list.

“You are classified as being on the watch list if you are one letter grade from becoming ineligible. Before you become ineligible, we want to make sure we are engaging you and finding out what the issues are to get you the help you need.”

Students who miss the study tables are ineligible. McKeown says he met his goals of having less than 3% of ineligible athletes.

McKeown attended Evergreen Park High School and Eastern Illinois University. He coached and was an athletic director at Oak Lawn Community High School before coming to Andrew in 2018.

He said he was a good student in high school but wishes he took advantage of his education there more. His thirst for knowledge kicked in more when he was at EIU.

He has developed into a big-time data fan, and he said that his research shows athletes have a great chance at success.

“Getting involved in athletics and activities gives you a far more statistical likelihood to succeed in the classroom, go to college and succeed in life,” he said. “Not only will you enjoy school, you also will have a positive experience and but you are statistically likely to see lifelong success.

“All the data I collect hammers that simple fact.”

Not all schools submit their information to the IHSA for the academic recognition so McKeown is not sure whether there another school in the state has this many awards.

“I don’t know if another school has done that, but with 31 programs winning, we’re very proud,” he said.