Effort underway to turn shuttered Lincoln-Way North into police training facility

A bill that would provide the funds to turn the Lincoln-Way North High School property into an Illinois State Police training facility is working its way through the Illinois General Assembly.

If approved, the $122.5 million re-appropriation from the Build Illinois Bond Fund to the state police would go toward the costs associated with the acquisition and refurbishment of the shuttered school complex in Frankfort.

SB 4149, sponsored by State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, was referred to the Assignments committee for further review in February.

Michael Duback, assistant superintendent of business/CSBO with Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210, says the district knows of the plan for the school, which opened in 2008 and closed in 2016, amid budget cuts.

“Currently, the district is allowing the Illinois State Police to use the facilities for cadet training via an intergovernmental agreement approved by the Board of Education,” Duback said.

Though there are no additional details regarding the potential sale, Duback says the district is not exploring any other potential uses for the property.

According to the Illinois State Police, the Lincoln-Way North property is being used as a physical fitness testing site.

The push to hire more police officers in the state has been at the forefront of many government leaders’ minds, with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressing the issue most recently during his State of the State and budget speech in early February. Pritzker vowed to hire more state troopers as part of a broader push to strengthen law enforcement efforts.

“On the front lines, I’ve been growing our state police every year since I took office, but they need even more support,” Pritzker said in his speech. “Under my predecessor their ranks had been severely depleted to only 1,625 troopers, down 31% from its peak. So every year I’ve worked with the majority in the General Assembly to rebuild the ISP.”

Pritzker said that on top of the hundreds of sworn officers who have been hired, the fiscal year 2023 budget provides resources to add the largest number of state police cadets in any single year.

Through selling the Lincoln-Way property to the state, Hastings says Southland can become a hub for improving public safety around Illinois.

“As a proud supporter of our police officers, I am honored to be able to hopefully provide this new location for the Illinois State Police officers to conduct their training,” he said in a February news release. “The state needs to enter into an agreement to bring this training facility to our region so we can help address the shortage of state police officers.”

