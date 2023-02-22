Winning a state championship is special no matter what the discipline.

But Lincoln-Way East’s Illinois High School Association competitive cheerleading state title had some extra meaning to it.

The Griffins scored a 98.13 to win the Large Team division Feb. 4 at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington and take their state-best seventh title.

For the seniors on the team, this marked the culmination of a dramatic three-year span with plenty of ups and downs:

As sophomores in 2021, they won the state title in a pandemic video competition. Teams sent in videos to be judged and the usual pandemonium after the win was muted. The award ceremony was held in the school’s auditorium with coaches and athletes only.

In 2022, the team had a three-year state championship run snapped when it finished fourth. That team had 14 seniors graduate.

A week before state this year, the Griffins finished second in the Bradley-Bourbonnais Sectional and coach Jayson Polad wondered how some of his newer athletes would handle the state pressure.

But when the smoke machines cleared Feb. 4, all was well with the Griffins. And some of the seniors were glad they could win and celebrate in a live setting.

“Being here in-person in real time and walking over to the podium instead of being in the auditorium … it’s just so much better to have it all in the moment,” senior Lauren Ristich said.

“Having everyone here who loves you and is there for you and all of the people cheering you on is such a bigger and better experience,” senior Emily LaVelle added. “The COVID year showed how hard we could work during a difficult situation, but this was much more exciting.”

The 98.13 score was the best live score in state championship history. The Griffins’ 2021 score of 98.73 is the record, but it was a video performance that allowed for do-overs before sending in the tape.

This year, the Griffins were the final Large Team division squad to perform and had to wait all morning and most of the afternoon. But that didn’t stop them from winning. And the short turnaround from performing to accepting the trophy was fun for senior Lauren Vander Kooi.

“It was just insane to perform last and then walk back out there and win,” she said.

The area did well at state. In the Large Team Division, Lincoln-Way West finished second, Sandburg fourth and Lincoln-Way Central fifth.

To have all three Lincoln-Way schools in the top five was huge for the community.

“All of the Lincoln-Way schools work really, really hard, and we come from such a good community that really builds each other up,” East senior London Joy said. "I feel like that plays a part in why we are all up here.”

“I cheered with a lot of the girls at Lincoln-Way Central and having all three teams do so well was awesome,” Griffins senior Kaitlyn Regnier said. “It was an incredible experience for all of us to be on the floor and supporting each other. I just think it shows how hard-working and how good the competition is between each school.”

Polad said the cheerleaders start young in this area.

“It starts with all of the rec programs in the area — the Falcons and Wildcats and New Lenox,” he said. “We are all competitive in our own way, but we respect each other.

“The competition is what builds everybody. You have to bring your ‘A’ game. And if you don’t, you’re going to be left behind. That’s why almost every team in our conference is great.”

Other members on the Griffins roster are Allie Collins, Francesca Totosz, Isabella Talowski, Delaney Drogemuller, Marissa Mangin, Fiona Hilbert, Mairi Lehan, Kayla Reasonova, Kelly Hannigan, Rose Walenga, Francesca Flaris, Sofia Aguilar, Courtney Mameris, Gianna Bianchini, Savannah Stolarek, Payten Dircks, Rian Willingham, Olivia Boswell and Gwen Drechsel.

Providence Catholic placed sixth in the Medium Team with a 90.70 in coach Bridget Fox’s first year at the helm.

This was the Celtics’ first top-10 finish since 2017.

“We’re back,” Fox said. “Getting to the second day of competition — that’s a win for us.”

Lemont finished second in the Medium Team division to Oak Forest 97.67-95.03. Lemont is coached by Sandburg graduate Bree Grady.

Andrew did not advance to the second day. The Thunderbolts tied with Hersey for 20th with an 85.70.

