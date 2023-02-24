One person’s trash is another person’s treasure.

For a group of students at the Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. School for Exceptional Children in Tinley Park, that treasure could prove valuable for their futures.

Thanks to a recent donation from the Orland Township Highway Department, the students used refurbished electronics to spend more time researching careers, creating resumes and participating in interactive lessons with teachers.

The tablets, laptops and computer monitors were collected at the electronics recycling center operated by that the Orland Township Highway Department on Wolf Road in Orland Park.

Residents who no longer want their electronics can safely dispose of them at the facility. eWorks Electronics Services, which runs its Midwest operations out of Elk Grove Village, picks up the electronics and works with local communities such as Orland Township to refurbish the devices to be donated to organizations and schools in need.

It’s a win-win for communities and the environment, says Antonio Rubino, Orland Township highway commissioner.

“The greatest benefits are we are keeping these items out of our landfills, recycling raw materials and are helping our community,” he said.

In 2022, the highway department recycled more than 138,000 pounds of electronics. St. Coletta’s of Illinois, which operates the Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. School for Exceptional Children, received about 20 tablets, 10 laptops and 20 monitors. Sensitive data is removed from devices suitable for donations.

“Our students and Community Day Services participants wouldn’t have nearly as much access to technology without the Highway Department’s support,” said Annette Skafgaard, St. Coletta’s executive director. “We appreciate every refurbished tablet and iPad the township’s highway department has donated through its eWorks program.”

The partnership between the township and eWorks is just one part of an effort to keep household goods out of landfills and to connect residents with resources.

In 2022, Orland Township also recycled more than 342 pounds of prescription drugs through a take-back program, donated nearly 1,900 pounds of clothing and delivered 18 hospital beds to residents for temporary use.

“We donate DVDs to our community nursing homes throughout the township, and anything we can help other organizations with, we do so,” Rubino said.

Recently, the highway department also began collecting old or damaged holiday lights to keep them from landfills, reducing deposits of copper wiring, glass and plastic in the environment, Rubino said.

In addition to partnering with communities such as Orland Township to get refurbished electronics into the hands of residents who need them, eWorks also provides employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities. The nonprofit continually looks for ways to help school districts and charitable organizations while investing in the whole life cycle of a product, said Jeff Stagg, director of Midwest operations for eWorks.

“A lot of commercial electronics that come in have newer materials that still have use, and we send a lot of these electronics into school districts,” Stagg said.

The tablets donated to the Kennedy School’s Transition Town allowed the program to expand its central purchasing vocational training program, Skafgaard said. Available to students ages 14 to 21, Transition Town focuses on career exploration and developing skills that will be useful after graduation. The program features a mixture of classroom instruction and hands-on learning in areas including business and retail services.

“Before, students had to take turns using a single tablet to run inventory,” Skafgaard said. “Now, they can learn how to pull orders, fill orders and inventory the remaining product together.”

Recycling services are located at 16125 S. Wolf Road, Orland Park, and are open to the public from 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.