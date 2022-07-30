Bluegrass Festival hits a few snags in return to Frankfort after 2-year break

When it came to the battle of COVID-19 versus the Frankfort Bluegrass Festival in 2022, the music won.

But it made things more interesting for the organizers.

The free July 9-10 event, held in downtown Frankfort, drew 8,000-10,000 people after COVID wiped it out in 2020 and 2021.

“It couldn’t have been better,” said the fest’s founder, Steve Haberichter. “I mean, you could always say it could be better but everything that happened was great.

“The weather was perfect. Everyone was professional. The bands loved it. The fans loved it. The vendors did very well. The businesses in town that were open did well.”

This was the 10th running of the event, and it ran smoothly despite some hiccups with bands scratching because of COVID.

Haberichter said that he had to juggle and re-juggle the schedule at the last minute, a twist on the first nine fests.

“In a nutshell, it was a lot to deal with,” he said. “It was a lot of extra work. There were extra moving parts, but everyone was very respectful and understanding and really worked with us to accommodate the schedule.”

Robbie Fulks, who played two sets and hosted a workshop July 9, was scheduled to front a quartet but his guitar player had COVID so Fulks headed up a trio. His wife, Donna, also had COVID.

“COVID is pressing in on my walls more than it ever has this whole time,” he said.

But he was glad to be playing live.

“It’s great playing outside,” he said. “It’s always good to play music. It’s easy to find a job you can’t stand so I feel privileged to do this.”

The event is billed as family friendly, and New Lenox’s Brooke Groszek has been running the kids area since 2011. She said she offered black smithing, wood chopping, family yoga, circus demonstrations, tie-dying, bubbles and other activities.

Groszek marvels at the children, including those who have grown up at the fest.

“They are like little mayors walking around because they think it’s their fest,” she said. “Now they are grown and helping out and volunteering. They are old enough to help out."

Santina Stedman, a Frankfort native now living in Chicago, made her first trip to the event with her 2-year-old daughter, Emilia.

Stedman was there to see Barefoot Movement, whom she had seen in Florida and the Chicago area. She was impressed with the bash in her hometown.

“I love it. There are a lot of activities for the kids and that’s always a bonus,” she said. “I like that everything is separated and spaced out. Otherwise, everyone would be on top of each other.”

Haberichter said he can’t thank the 100-plus volunteers enough.

“They are doing this so we can help put this on again for free next year,” he said. “We had a case where we had three generations of a family volunteering. Since this is a family event, I like seeing that.”

He said people from all over the country attended, mostly from the Midwest. But there were some from the West Coast as well as a man from Italy.

The festival got off to a positive start for Haberichter when he saw hundreds of people gathering at the stages when it opened at 10 a.m.

“The first time we held Bluegrass Fest, there were like four people there for the first acts,” he said. “I’ve been in bands where we had the early set and you see two people standing in the field and wondered if it was worth driving all that way.

“But this was the largest crowd we ever had for the early act and the crowds just increased from there.”