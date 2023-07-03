Jay and Susan Janosz try to make it to as many summer events in Orland Park as they can.

The Orland residents go to free concerts and are regulars at the Taste of Orland Park, late in the summer.

Then a can't-miss event popped up for the first time, SummerFest, run by the Orland Park Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the village.

The four-day fest was held June 15-18 in the Triangle district of town, and they lived so close to it they could hear the music from their yard.

They walked to it all four days.

“This is in our own backyard — we’re not missing this,” Jay Janosz said June 17. “It’s just a fun thing to do. We know a lot of people here, and we have a lot of friends.”

And they brought a lot of family. On June 16, they brought four grandchildren and the plan on June 18 was to bring three more.

“They enjoy the carnival rides, and that’s what it’s for,” he said.

A carnival, business expo, car show, entertainment, food and market were parts of the package.

“Orland always puts on good events like this,” Susan Janosz said.

Officials estimated 25,690 people attended the event, which is scheduled to move to Centennial Park West in 2024 after that facility receives a major makeover.

Even Chamber of Commerce President Ramzi Hassan was surprised with how large SummerFest became.

“It had gotten to be bigger than we conceptualized, but we wanted to include so many different components to make sure it was family friendly, business friendly and community friendly,” he said. “So, once you do that, it just starts adding up.

“We had the space, the logistics, the support and the participation of the village, so it came to fruition. And we got a great response.”

He said the carnival brought a lot of people to the fest.

“The carnival was a big hit — it was a great component,” he said. “ We had a very well-run operation — Fantasy Amusements — and we curated the rides to make sure that they appealed to all ages.

“We received great feedback about the carnival.”

Entertainment was diversified with a kids night, a country night and a couple of rock and roll nights.

Hassan used to be in a band called Penny and the Loafers and after a long break, a hybrid called Ramzi and the Loafers played a high-energy 45-minute set June 17 that included new wave/ska originals and covers from Mumford & Sons, The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

Equally surprising was how quickly the event came together, with the fest announced in January and heavy-duty planning beginning in February.

Hassan said there were doubts SummerFest would happen. "And on one week, it was on a daily basis,” he said. “Between balancing what needs to happen to have a quality fest with security needs and concerns and the economic concerns …there is a lot of risk there.”

The fest was blessed with dry weather. Rain could have cost it hundreds of thousands of dollars, Hassan said.

Security was also heightened after a carnival sponsored by the Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce was cut short when a flash mob of more than 400 teenagers caused violence and injuries May 20.

Some south suburban communities cancelled summer events because of that but Orland Park officials established security protocols that included requiring teenagers to attend with adults.

“I would like to thank the Orland Park Police for the extra hours and all of the planning,” Village Board of Trustees member Sean Kampas said. “We know what happened with our neighbors to the south. Thankfully, we had no issues.”

A look at the inaugural Orland Park SummerFest A look at the inaugural Orland Park SummerFest A look at the inaugural Orland Park SummerFest A look at the inaugural Orland Park SummerFest A look at the inaugural Orland Park SummerFest A look at the inaugural Orland Park SummerFest A look at the inaugural Orland Park SummerFest A look at the inaugural Orland Park SummerFest A look at the inaugural Orland Park SummerFest A look at the inaugural Orland Park SummerFest A look at the inaugural Orland Park SummerFest A look at the inaugural Orland Park SummerFest