It won’t be the end of an era for some of Orland Park’s most popular summer attractions, but it will be the end of their current venues.

With the anticipated opening of the new-and-improved Centennial Park West in 2024, the Independence Celebration and Taste of Orland Park will move from their longtime homes of Centennial Park and Village Green respectively.

Mayor Keith Pekau said those events will serve the public better in the new venue at Jillian Road and Park Station Boulevard.

“There will be room to accommodate 10 tents on each side,” Pekau said. “There will be 3,000 parking spots — a ton of parking. It should be great.

“The nice thing for July 4 is that we’ll be able to do booths and some of the things that we don’t do currently. It should make July 4 an even bigger event.”

This year’s Independence Celebration will start at 7 p.m. July 3 with the Veterans Liberty Run and Walk at Centennial Park.

The next night will feature the Davenport Project playing a concert from 7:15-9:15 p.m.

There will be a posting of the colors, singing of the “Star Spangled Banner” and saluting those in the armed forces before a fireworks show.

Taste of Orland’s final fling on the Village Green takes place Aug. 4-6.

Aside from the food, there will be a kid’s zone, car show, bingo, karaoke, a battle of the bands, a trivia contest and entertainment.

The Aug. 4 lineup will feature the Nashville Electric Company, the Carl Sandburg Marching Eagles and Fool House.

The Aug. 5 lineup features the Music Company, LP Vinyl and Elton Live.

On Aug. 6, the FUZE Band, Mellencougar and American English will perform.

The Orland Park Veterans Commission will display the Veterans and Athletes United flag. The 6-by-28-foot display made up of the dog tags of more than 7,000 military people who have died since 9/11. It was supposed to be a part of last year’s Taste event, but it was damaged.

Market at the Park, most recently held at Crescent Park near the 143rd Street Metra Station will cease after this year and it will be heading to Centennial Park West.

The market is held from from 4-8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 17. Besides food vendors, there will be crafts, activities and entertainment.

The first SummerFest was scheduled to take place in mid-June in the Triangle area and it, too, will move to Centennial Park in 2024.

Orland Park officials are hoping that the Concert Series will take off after Centennial Park West is upgraded.

With a permanent stage and dressing room areas, Pekau hopes the village can attract national artists though he admits it’s a tough market to crack.

“I think we’ll be able to attract bigger acts,” he said. “But as the folks at Ravinia (in Highland Park) said, this is the most competitive market for outdoor summer concerts as far as there is more going on in the Chicago area than anywhere else.

“We have the competition of Live Nation eight miles away (in Tinley Park). People sometimes complain, but it’s a function of dollars. It’s not that the acts won’t come play here but we have to pay a lot of money for them to come play here. It’s a balancing act of wanting to have a good concert but not wanting to spend a million dollars to pay somebody to come.”

Because of the construction, free concerts will be held in the Centennial Park West parking lots with a Zac Brown Tribute Band, Too Much Molly and ABBA tribute band Dancing Queen performing July 15 and the yacht-rock Ron Burgundys, Stone Temple Pilot tribute band Big Bang and Goo Goo Dolls tribute band Iris performing Aug. 19.

In the past, acts such as Blue Oyster Cult, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Loverboy and Starship have been a part of the series.