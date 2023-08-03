Kids are encouraged to play in the World Wiffle Ball Championship — in the same division as the adults.

A handful of teams are all-youth, and some have children and adults working together to try to win.

Two of the three Southland Your Times area teams that participated in the event July 15-16 at Memorial Park in Midlothian were, in fact, kids’ teams.

They were there for fun, and both got in four games on the first day of action.

The Frankfort Sparks, a team of 8-9-year-olds, competed as did the Tinley Park Dingers, which consisted of area youngsters.

Neither team, however, made it to the second day of the tournament. The adults did.

The Sparks consisted of Roenick Rapsky, Joey Graff, Ayan Baig, Faharn Baig and Kiptyn Kehr.

They are members of the Cangelosi Sparks travel baseball organization and used this tournament for fun and to keep their baseball minds sharp.

The Dingers consisted of Chase Hubbard, Jacob Boeschel, Noah Boeschel, Josh Boeschel and Tommy Drabik. They play for teams in the Tinley Park Bulldogs organization.

On the adult side, the Frankfort-based Milwaukee Beers did make it to the second day of the tournament and, when the smoke cleared, they were named 16th in the Super 20 Wiffle Ball Teams on Planet Earth by the World Wiffle Ball committee.

Many of the teams are from Indiana, and the Beers are the third-best team from Illinois behind the Lombard Lightning and the Bloomfield Bombers of Chicago.

Members of the Milwaukee Beers team are Phil Reed, Kyle Zilis, Robert Hurley and Tony Bouril.

“We started off playing in the backyard as a bunch of old guys,” Zilis said. “We were late to start up. We started playing in our 30s and saw this and said we had to do this since it was in our backyard.”

Zilis is from Frankfort, and the team that started in his backyard decided to play in a tournament. This one was close by and competitive.

“We are known as one of the fun teams,” Zilis said. “We’re not going to win, but we bring the Jell-o shots for the other teams before the games.

“We’re here for a great time and hope to make Sunday (the playoffs) every tournament."

Zilis played baseball at Marist High School and St. Xavier University and coached it at Richards High School.

Sometimes the games in his backyard can be lively.

“We’ve been hitting home runs off of houses and running away,” he said. “We’re just grown-up kids.”

The other players on the Beers are from Oak Forest, Peotone and Chicago.

Oak Forest Green Giants pitcher Josh O’Shea is the Tinley Park High School baseball coach. The Green Giants are a mixed team of children and adults.

This is the 44th running of the tournament, and Clutch Players of South Bend, Ind., beat the Granger Panthers of Granger, Ind. 7-5, in nine innings to claim their second title.

There were 40 teams from nine states in the tournament with 27 advancing to the second day.

The tournament raised $1,600, which will be donated to the South Suburban Humane Society.

Since the tournament moved to Midlothian in 2018, it has raised $13,000 for the Chicago Heights-based organization that helps animals.

