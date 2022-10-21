Frankfort seeks grant to finish Sauk Trail to enhance biking, walking options

Frankfort officials are determined to close that one-mile gap along the Sauk Trail.

The project has been the works for years, and the village has swung and missed in the past to try to get some grant money. But they are crossing their fingers that this time they can get it done.

Plans were discussed with the public at an open house at village hall in September. But be warned — even if everything goes as smoothly as possible, the project will not be complete until 2025 or 2026.

“It takes that long to get through the process with (The Illinois Department of Transportation),” said Van Calombaris, vice president of Robinson Engineers, the village’s consultant on the project. “It’s a nightmare.”

Michael Schwarz, the village’s director of community and economic development, said it would be a bike and walking path built between Pfeiffer Road and 80th Avenue.

It would connect to other areas of town including the Old Plank Road Trail and the downtown area.

“It’s connecting neighborhoods. It’s connecting schools. It's connecting churches and religious institutions,” Schwarz said. “This is in lieu of sidewalks.

“If you think about it, it’s not only about bicycles. It’s about people walking and having a safe route to the schools.”

Calombaris said $1.1 million of the $1.4 million project could be funded by a grant from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement program. If the village gets the grant, it could be on the hook for close to $300,000.

Schwarz said the state has $25 million to give out to projects, with no grant can be greater than $3 million.

“The village has tried for grants in the past for the same section,” he said. “The village is committed to try to get this project funded if we can.”

Frankfort applied for the grant at the end of the month, pointing out some of the benefits of having this gap closed.

“The goal of the grant is to try to get people to stop driving and to walk, run or use a bike,” Calombaris said. “This seems to check a lot of the boxes on the application. We think we have a good chance with the grant.”

It will likely be March before the village finds out whether it got the money.

If all goes well, Calombaris promises to get more public input.

“The goal is to get the grant, and if we get the grant, we’ll sit down with anyone who could be affected and have discussions about the concerns and what needs to be done,” he said. “I could tell you that’s something the village would certainly want to do.”

Other trail work is going on in town with the Old Plank Road Trail from Harlem Avenue to LaGrange Road closed for resurfacing in a Forest Preserve of Will County project.