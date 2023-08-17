Creole experience

Explore French Creoles of the Illinois Country – Fiddle Jigs, Creole Folktales and Haunting Ballads from 5-6 p.m. Aug. 18 at Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Dress for the weather and bring camp chairs or blankets. Light snacks will be provided. The program is free and open to all ages. Register by Aug. 16 at ReconnectWithNature.org.

BYOB Bingo

BYOB Bingo is set for 6-8 p.m. Aug. 23 Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. Socialize while playing bingo outdoors in a preserve setting. Bring your own beer or wine for a little extra fun as you compete for prizes. Feel free to also bring dinner or snacks. The free event is open to those 21 and older. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Overdose awareness

The Trent Bartolomucci Foundation is holding its 3rd Annual Overdose Awareness Event and Prayer Night from 7-8 p.m. Aug. 29 at Hickory Creek Church, 10660 W. Lincoln Hwy. The event will acknowledge individuals battling opioid addiction and those in recovery. There also will be prayer for families, friends and those lost to overdose as well as first responders, educators and policymakers. For more information, call Kim Bartolomucci at 815-603-3405.

Volleyball class

Mokena Park District is offering adult volleyball classes for those 18 and older from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 4-25 at The Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center, 10847 LaPorte Road, Mokena. Drills include setting, passing and spiking. You will learn to overhand serve and game skills Fees are $99 for residents and $109 for non residents. Register by Aug. 28 at www.mokenapark.com. Call 708-390-2401 for more information.

Support for widowed

The Southwest Suburban Widows/Widowers Social Club meets from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and every first Friday of the month at the Harald Viking Lodge, 6730 175th St., Tinley Park. The club offers support to the widowed of all faiths and ages. For more information, call Elaine Buck at 708-429-9528, Bill Dolehide at 708-342-6820 or Mary DeSuno at 708-341-0612.

Addiction support

The HERO (Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization) hosts its weekly open meetings for addiction support from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 5 and every Tuesday at Lincolnway Christian Church, 690 E. Illinois Hwy., New Lenox. Call 708-557-8394.

Widows/widowers support

The St. Anthony Frankfort Widows/Widowers Group meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 and the second Friday of every month at Ashburn Baptist Church, 8128 Lincoln Hwy., Frankfort. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for fellowship and activities for all ages and faiths. Call Marcia Frank at 708-227-8290 for more information.

'Elvis'

The Mokena Park District is hosting drive-in movies at The Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center parking lot, 10847 LaPorte Road, Mokena. On Sept. 8, it will show "Elvis," starting at about 8 p.m. Fee is $10 per vehicle when you register at www.mokenapark.com and $15 per vehicle at the gate if spots are available. For more information call, 708-390-2401.

Women who care

100+ Women Who Care of Will County, a nonprofit dedicated to raising money for Will County charities, will meet from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 12 at at Coom’s Corner, 1225 E. 9TH St., Lockport. For more information, visit www.100wwc-will.org or Facebook.at www.facebook.com/100WomenWhoCareWillCounty.

Family camp out

Bring your tent and sleeping bags to Main Park 10925 LaPorte Road, Mokena, for Mokena Park District's first Family Camp Out, from 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15-9 a.m. Sept. 16. Plans include a late-night movie, campfire with s’mores, camp crafts, family game area and star gazing. Indoor bathrooms will be available. Each camp site can accommodate six people. Fee is $50 per campsite through Sept. 1. Register by Sept. 8 at www.mokenapark.com. For more information, call 708-390-2401.

Orland Pet-Palooza

Orland Township hosts Pet-Palooza from noon-3 p.m. Sept. 19 on the Orland Township grounds, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park. Admission is free, but a donation of a 5-pound bag of pet food or cash to the Orland Township Pet Pantry is encouraged. All proceeds will benefit the Pet Pantry and Crashy’s Closet, founded by Supervisor Paul O’Grady and his wife in honor of the family rescue cat. For more information, visit orlandtownship.org/petpalooza or call 708-403-4222.

Lunch and bingo

Mokena Park District Hosts Lunch Bunch & Bingo from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 20 at The Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center, 10847 LaPorte Road, Mokena. Those 55 and older can enjoy a buffet-style lunch and several rounds of bingo. Fees are $10 for residents and $12 for non-residents and include lunch, drinks, dessert and bingo cards. Spots are limited so register by Sept. 13 at www.mokenapark.com. Call 708-390-2401 for more information.

Golf Classic

Community Services Foundation hosts the 13th annual Jerry Meyer Golf Classic Sept. 22 at Midlothian Country Club, 5000 W. 147th St. Midlothian. Tee time is 8 a.m. for the outing in a scramble format. Fees are $375 for individuals and $1,500 for foursomes and includes a light breakfast and beverages, grab-and-go lunch and light refreshments on the 19th hole. Proceeds benefit CTF Illinois, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. For more information or to register, visit csfil.org.

'Top Gun Maverick'

The Mokena Park District is hosting drive-in movies at The Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center parking lot, 10847 LaPorte Road, Mokena. On Sept. 22, it will show "Top Gun Maverick," starting at about 8 p.m. Fee is $10 per vehicle when you register at www.mokenapark.com and $15 per vehicle at the gate if spots are available. For more information call, 708-390-2401.

'Friday the 13th'

The Mokena Park District is hosting drive-in movies at The Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center parking lot, 10847 LaPorte Road, Mokena. On Oct. 13, it will show "Friday the 13th," starting at about 8 p.m. Fee is $10 per vehicle when you register at www.mokenapark.com and $15 per vehicle at the gate if spots are available. For more information call, 708-390-2401.

'Super Mario Bros.'

The Mokena Park District is hosting drive-in movies at The Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center parking lot, 10847 LaPorte Road, Mokena. On Nov. 3, it will show "Super Mario Bros.," starting at about 8 p.m. Fee is $10 per vehicle when you register at www.mokenapark.com and $15 per vehicle at the gate if spots are available. For more information call, 708-390-2401.

Submit items at least two weeks prior to the event to southland@nwi.com