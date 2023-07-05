Young Frankfort Baseball players are not leaving the country, but they are going to get a taste of international play this month.

The Protect Our Nation’s Youth organization invited a pair of Frankfort Baseball teams — the 8U and 9U squads — to participate in two World Series tournaments that will feature teams from around the globe.

“We’re not new to Pony baseball and Pony baseball is nothing new, but our bid to play in a World Series like this is new to Frankfort,” said Joe Wodark, director and board member of Frankfort Baseball. “It’s unprecedented. It’s a milestone.”

The 8U team heads to downstate Marion July 7-9 in the Pinto League World Series, which includes teams from Aruba and Curacao (both part of Netherlands), Cuba, Dominican Republic and Japan.

The Frankfort 8U team consists of Joey Battistoni, Brody Wortel, Easton Dvorak, Lennox McGhee, Colin Montagano, Jack Louden, Kase Quigley, Jack Boikie, Jack Murray, Kellan Baskell and Hunter Robinson.

The 9U team plays in the Mustang World Series in Vacaville, Calif., starting July 21. The competition includes teams from Honduras, Japan and Mexico.

The 9U roster features Oscar Harrington, Matt Wodark, Luke Campos, Liam Trainor, Joshua Jacobi, JD Roderique, Jake Scaletta, Jaevon Jackson, Jacob Sehring and Camden Keener.

Pony is ready to host the Frankfort teams this year and has its eyes on the community for future tournaments.

“Frankfort was an ideal candidate to represent the North Zone of the Pony organization given their commitment to youth baseball development, caliber of player talent and positive reputation in the community,” Steve Miller, vice president of Pony baseball, said in a news release. “We feel that this organization is aligned with the core principles of Pony baseball, and we hope to host a regional event at their beautiful facilities in the coming years.”

Frankfort Mayor Keith Ogle is happy about this opportunity for regional teams to come to town.

“We are excited to see our Frankfort residents and these young ballplayers get a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to represent their community and hometown on the global baseball stage,’’ Ogle said in a news release. “We are proud to support our local baseball program and encourage neighbors from all over Illinois to visit Frankfort and enjoy our community and its magnificent baseball fields for years to come.”

Wodark notes that sponsored travel teams dominate the youth baseball landscape with fewer community-based teams participating, and he would like to reverse the trend.

“PONY has been around a long time, and I played it when I was a kid,” he said. “All of the town baseball has gone away with the emergence of this very commercialized travel baseball.

“Pony has still been hanging around and, hey, we want to endorse and support town-based baseball. We like this because it’s kids from your town playing for your town on an international stage.”

He said that though the 9U team is a travel team known as the Force, all of the players are from Frankfort.

“It’s a matter of getting back to town-baseball,” Wodark said. “They are all proud to be wearing Frankfort on the front of their shirts.”