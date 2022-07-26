Upgrades set to begin on Old Plank Road Trail in Frankfort and New Lenox, other Will County forest preserve path

Two of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s oldest trails will be upgraded in a $1.37 million project to repave and repair the popular paths.

A 7-mile section of the Old Plank Road Trail will be repaved from Harlem Avenue in Frankfort to Schoolhouse Road in New Lenox. This section of the 22-mile trail opened 25 years ago. The entire Joliet Junction Trail will be repaved. This 19-year-old trail travels 4.36 miles from Theodore Marsh in Crest Hill to the I&M Canal Trail in Rockdale.

"Path users have enjoyed many years of hiking and biking on these two major trail arteries," Cindy Cain, the forest preserve's public information officer, said in a news release. "But now it's time to replace asphalt sections that have deteriorated and to repave where necessary so the paths will be in good shape for decades to come."

Some sections of the paths will be replaced, and others will be repaved, according to Adam Oestmann, project manager for the forest preserve's Infrastructure Maintenance and Replacement Program.

“The overlay process is preferable to removing and replacing pavement because it’s more cost effective, creates less waste and strengthens the entire trail by thickening the trail surface, hopefully leading to a longer lifespan,” Oestmann said in a release.

Both trails also will receive Americans with Disability Act upgrades including slope, tactile and visual improvements at cross streets. Turf wedges will be installed to minimize edge drop-off.

In July, the district’s Board of Commissioners approved trail paving contracts with McGill Construction LLC of Frankfort. The Old Plank Road Trail contract totaled $765,183, and the Joliet Junction Trail contract totaled $608,378. Frankfort will pay for upgrades to a 2.5-mile section of the Old Plank Road Trail from 108th Avenue to Pfeiffer Road that it owns.

Both projects are scheduled to begin in mid- to late August and be completed before November, weather and a quarry strike that could limit the asphalt availability permitting.

For information on trail closures and updates during the project, visit the Current Headlines section of the district's website, ReconnectWithNature.org.