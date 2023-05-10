The long hallway in the athletics area that leads to the main gym at Lincoln-Way East High School is adorned with huge tributes.

Teams that have won big-time trophies in state competition are depicted on huge posters with photo collages, information and newspaper articles.

The posters were created because there wasn’t enough room in the trophy cases to do these teams justice. But it might not be long before the poster space is filled.

“It’s a nice problem to have,” East Athletic Director Mark Vander Kooi said.

The school has been competing since 2001-02 and has had plenty of athletic success. That's one reason it was recently named the Illinois Best High School For Athletes by the Stacker news service using information from Niche, a ranking system of schools from all over the country.

Providence Catholic also made the Stacker list at sixth.

The Griffins program is also ranked 23rd in the nation overall and sixth among public schools.

Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., was ranked No. 1 in the nation.

According to a Stacker news release, the rankings are based on Niche's criteria such as parent and student surveys on enrollment, sports championships, number of sports plus athletic participation rates.

“It’s good for the community and the school, coaches, student-athletes and administration,” Vander Kooi said of the top ranking. “A lot goes into a successful athletic program, so we’ll take it.”

The Griffins finished ahead of long successful schools such as Mount Carmel, Loyola Academy and Homewood-Flossmoor.

“There are so any great high school athletic programs in the state of Illinois,” Vander Kooi said. “I’m sure there are a couple of other schools that thought they should have gotten that honor. But however they figured it out, we think it’s great.”

The school has won 20 state championships and 18 top-4 trophies.

“At Lincoln-Way East, there is just a high level of expectation for athletics across the board,” said Kris Fiore, who coached the boys volleyball team to five of its six top-4 finishes, including two state championships. “Kids are going to come in and they are going to work really hard and compete really hard.

“I think it’s a reflection of the expectations the kids have when they come in and super-dedicated coaches with the programs that we have.”

Vander Kooi knows that its powerhouse football team and championship cheerleading team get a lot of attention.

But he is proud that all of the athletic teams are strong.

“I think it’s the amount of success we’ve had across the board with all 29 sports,” Vander Kooi said. “We certainly have some sports that have led the way in trophies such as girls track and field, cheerleading, football and boys volleyball.

“But if you look at all 29 sports, they’ve all had a pretty good level of success and that’s certainly something to be proud of. Our dance team won the conference championship and was 10th in the state. Boys golf finished seventh in the state. It’s not just about bringing home that state trophy, it’s the overall body of work that we’re very proud of.”

The athletic success of Providence Catholic, which has been competing since the 1960s, includes 29 state championships.