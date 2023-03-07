The Forest Preserve District of Will County has presented the Illinois Tollway with its 2022 Appreciation of Partners Award for helping make more than 8 miles of the Veterans Memorial Trail a reality.

Planning for trail dates back more than 25 years as the tollway designed a 12.5-mile extension of Interstate 355, also known as Veterans Memorial Highway, south into Will County. The plan included a 20-foot right-of-way for the path.

A 3.5-mile section of the path opened in October 2022, connecting the Spring Creek Greenway Trail in New Lenox with a state-owned trail along 159th Street in Lockport. Another 4.7-mile section of the trail connects Centennial Trail with the Woodridge Municipal Trail.

Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse and Rocco Zucchero, the tollway’s chief planning officer, accepted the award at the Feb. 9 Forest Preserve Board of Commissioners meeting.

“We are grateful for this recognition of our partnership with the Forest Preserve District of Will County and the Veterans Memorial Trail,” Rouse said in a statement. “You have done a remarkable job building a beautiful new trail that is perfect for a wide range of recreational activities, (including) biking, rollerblading, running, hiking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.”

When all planned segments are complete, the Veterans Memorial Trail will run about 15 miles from Internationale Parkway in Woodridge south to Route 6 in New Lenox.