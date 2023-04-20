Orland Park’s Emergency Services and Disaster Agency is being honored all April for its work and service over the years.

Mayor Keith Pekau read a proclamation at the April 3 Committee of the Whole meeting that named April 2023 ESDA Appreciation Month in the village.

“This has been a long time coming,” Pekau said before reading the proclamation. “ESDA has been around a long time. These folks are almost always volunteers. We give them something for special events but everything else, they volunteer and they have been volunteering for decades.”

The proclamation came three days after a night of thunderstorm and tornado warnings throughout the Chicago area.

“They spent about six hours watching for tornados,” Pekau said of the ESDA volunteers. “It was on their own time to help keep our community safe.

“It’s high time that we acknowledge them. We acknowledge our police officers and everything else and sometimes we forget about some of our staff.”

It is believed that the ESDA has been serving Orland Park since the mid-1970s.

Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison was on hand to praise the ESDA members.

“The ESDA exists to prevent, minimize, repair and alleviate injury or damage resulting from disasters, enemy attack, sabotage or other hostile actions or from natural or manmade disasters,” Morrison said.

He said the volunteers in Orland Park do their jobs well.

“In times of emergency, ESDA volunteers serve. When trained volunteers are critical to a community, ESDA volunteers serve. When the Orland Park Police Department needs support, ESDA volunteers serve. When trained spotters are needed in the event of severe weather, ESDA volunteers serve.

“The key word here is service.”

Trustees Michael Milani and Sean Kampas are members of Orland’s ESDA.

Milani said he joined the group in 2019. The next year was the start of the pandemic, and he said the group logged 2,440 hours of work in 2020. Milani said that’s roughly a year’s worth of work for a police officer that allows the officer to serve in other ways because of the volunteers’ work.

“I’m proud to be a part of ESDA,” he said. “ESDA flies under the radar and residents may not realize all of the things that we do. It is composed of volunteers who wish to give back to their community to maintain the safety and security of Orland Park.”

Orland Park Police Chief Eric Rossi appreciates the group’s efforts.

“They do incredible work for our community,” Rossi said. “It plays an essential role in keeping our community safe, and I cannot express how grateful we are for their tireless efforts.

“They work hand-in-hand with our police department and other emergency responders to ensure that we are prepared for any situation that arises. Their work does not go unnoticed.”

Rich Miller is the director of the ESDA. Not only did his group get kudos from the Orland Park board, but he and the police department’s dog, Leo, also received the Rich Kozik Memorial Award at the 100 Club of Illinois Valor Awards ceremonies April 5 at the Four Seasons in Chicago.

According to the 100 Club website, the awards are “presented annually to police officers, firefighters and paramedics who, but their actions, performed above and beyond the call of duty and in the highest traditions of their respective departments.”