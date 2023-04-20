Orland Park Police Chief Eric Rossi described it as “being in college and a police academy at the same time” with a smattering of Marine-style training.

Except the participants were older and many had families, as well.

Rossi spent 10 week this year participating in the 285th running of the FBI National Academy.

He graduated March 16 in a ceremony at the National Academy in Quantico, Va.

According to Orland Park officials, fewer than 1% of public safety professionals have the opportunity to attend the program. Rossi said he applied years ago, long before he was named chief in in May.

“It’s an academy for approximately 250 local law enforcements throughout the USA and 27 from overseas,” he said. “Sometimes it takes people 15 years to be accepted. Sometimes they are not accepted.”

Rossi made it, but the program wasn't easy.

“There was a lot of leadership training and physical fitness training,” Rossi said. “At the end, we did a 6.1-mile obstacle course on the Marine base. You first go through obstacles and then at the end, it’s a 3-mile run. It’s intense.”

He said it’s the first time he had gone through anything like that and the only serious running he had ever done was in the weeks leading up to the program.

According to the village, the National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.

On average, these chosen officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

The class included members of law-enforcement agencies from all over the world, four military organizations and five federal civilian organizations.

“This was a great opportunity for Chief Rossi to broaden his already exemplary skills,” said Mayor Pekau at the March 20 village board meeting. “This is a tremendous benefit to the Village of Orland Park as well as the men and women of the Orland Park Police Department.”

Rossi thanked Pekau and Village Manager George Koczwara for allowing him to take the time away from the village to participate. Deputy Chief Brian West ran the department in Rossi’s absence.

Except for one weekend visit, Rossi was away from his family for the 10 weeks, and he was glad to be home for his wife and children and for the community.

“It was nice to come back to Orland,” he said. “I love the town and I love my job and I love the people. I wanted to come back. It was a long time away.”

But he said it was worthwhile.

“I would do it again,” he said. “It was great training and a phenomenal experience. I met phenomenal people from great law enforcement factions — not only in the U.S. but throughout the world.”

He said the connections he made were valuable.

“It’s like a new family because we were so close together for 10 weeks,” Rossi said. “We were living with another individual and sharing a bathroom with four other people … the camaraderie and the connections that you made — it probably was the biggest takeaway.”

Rossi has been a member of the Orland Park Police Department for more than 19 years, serving as a patrol officer, bicycle patrol officer, field training officer, investigator, patrol sergeant, lieutenant in administration, investigations commander, deputy chief and now as chief of police.