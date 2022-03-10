Homer Glen joins solar garden program to help residents cut electric costs

Homer Glen is partnering with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus and Chicago-based MC-Squared Energy Services to join the Community Solar Program that will help residents and qualifying small businesses save money while supporting renewable energy.

Community Solar programs are large-scale solar gardens built off-site by private developers. The solar garden generates clean, carbon-free electricity and supplies it to a utility’s power grid for delivery to its customers at lower costs.

Residential and small-business subscribers will receive a net metering credit on their monthly ComEd electric bill for their share of the solar generation. MC-Squared will bill subscribers separately for that credit from ComEd at a 20% discount.

MC-Squared isn't assessing upfront costs or requiring long-term contracts for the project. Subscribers will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. MC-Squared will contact applicants to enroll when a solar project becomes available, expected in the late summer and fall this year.

For more information or to join the reservation list, visit homerglenil.org/2686/Community-Solar.

