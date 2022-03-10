 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Homer Glen joins solar garden program to help residents cut electric costs

Homer Glen joins solar garden program to help residents cut electric costs
Provided

Homer Glen is partnering with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus and Chicago-based MC-Squared Energy Services to join the Community Solar Program that will help residents and qualifying small businesses save money while supporting renewable energy.

Community Solar programs are large-scale solar gardens built off-site by private developers. The solar garden generates clean, carbon-free electricity and supplies it to a utility’s power grid for delivery to its customers at lower costs.

Residential and small-business subscribers will receive a net metering credit on their monthly ComEd electric bill for their share of the solar generation. MC-Squared will bill subscribers separately for that credit from ComEd at a 20% discount.

MC-Squared isn't assessing upfront costs or requiring long-term contracts for the project. Subscribers will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. MC-Squared will contact applicants to enroll when a solar project becomes available, expected in the late summer and fall this year. 

For more information or to join the reservation list, visit homerglenil.org/2686/Community-Solar.

