Lockport, DuPage River stewards honored for work to enhance Will County

Lockport and the Lower DuPage River Watershed Coalition have received the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 2021 Appreciation of Partners Awards.

Lockport was recognized for its years of coordination of and a $575,000 contribution to a new 3.5-mile segment of the Veterans Memorial Trail. Ground was broken in late 2021 for the section from Hadley Valley preserve north to 159th Street in Lockport. It will link regional and local trails, commercial and residential areas and local open spaces and recreational developments, according to Ralph Schultz, the Forest Preserve District’s executive director.

“The Forest Preserve is appreciative of their ongoing efforts to contribute to the district and their commitment to making the Veterans Memorial Trail a reality,” Schultz said of Lockport officials in a statement.

Lockport Alderwoman Renee Saban and City Administrator Ben Benson accepted the award at the Feb. 10 Forest Preserve Board of Commissioners meeting. Benson said the new trail segment will enhance the city’s growing east side.

“It’s an honor to be acknowledged,” Benson said in a statement. “… Thank you for the opportunity, and we look forward to, hopefully, joining you again with another project.”

The Lower DuPage River Watershed Coalition was recognized for its assistance with the Hammel Woods dam removal project. The coalition handled the environmental and engineering phases and contributed nearly $600,000 toward the cost of the project.

“While the results of the Hammel Woods dam modification may not be visible to the average citizen, the ecological benefits that extend to our region and beyond are quite substantial,” Schultz said.

Jennifer Hammer, Lower DuPage River coordinator at The Conservation Foundation, said the idea to remove the dam dates to a canoe trip she took more than 20 years ago when she and a previous Forest Preserve executive director discussed the dam's effects on fish movements in the river.

“And so, this project really is a piece of a much bigger restoration effort throughout the whole watershed,” she added in a statement, noting that the efforts have made a difference in the health of the river in Will and DuPage Counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0