Mokena, Oak Park men named top volunteers for Will County forest preserves

Mark Bettin of Mokena and Scott Mortenson of Oak Park are 2021 Volunteers of the Year for the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

Emily Kenny, the forest preserve’s volunteer services supervisor, cited collaborative outreach efforts by Bettin and Mortenson in their selection announced April 26 at the annual Volunteer Banquet.

“The winners of the 2021 Volunteer of the Year award not only volunteered their time but also created opportunities for others to volunteer,” Kenny said in a news release. “They organized groups, supported other stewards and invited corporations to participate in natural resource management opportunities.”

The twooften worked together in 2021, Kenny added.

“They bring new and challenging ideas to the district with a side of humor and friendship,” she said. “Occasionally these volunteers worked on separate projects, but their combined force made 2021 a memorable year for the forest preserve’s conservation department.”

Bettin recruited Mortenson, who said he was surprised to win.

"Stewardship of our preserves is a huge responsibility, and I feel extremely fortunate to be able to work with and learn from such an amazing group of experienced volunteers who have been doing this for a very long time," Mortenson said in a news release.

Other winners were:

Jim Avila, Shorewood, special acts

Deer Management Team outstanding group

Dave and Marie Wendt, Joliet, outstanding family

Nicole Lomax, Park Forest, outstanding youth

Sally Wieclaw, New Lenox, outstanding senior

Ryan Sorrells, Plainfield, rookie of the year.

In 2021, 576 volunteers donated more than 9,100 hours of service, which allowed the forest preserve to accomplish much more than it otherwise could have.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, visit the Volunteer Page at ReconnectWithNature.org.

