Lincoln-Way Central senior sets school record in taking state discus title

In 2021, Lincoln-Way Central junior Marla Hayes finished fifth in the Illinois High School Association Class 3A state discus event.

The four athletes in front of her were seniors.

So, the 2022 campaign started with a target on her back and she had a goal of winning it all.

And that she did May 21 as she was crowned the state’s discus champion with a personal-best and school-record throw of 140 feet, 5 ½ inches at O’Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

She credits the experience of competing at the state meet her junior year for helping her performance this year.

“I think state is something special,” she said. “It’s something you have to experience and get a feel for it.

“Then, if you have an opportunity to come back, you focus on your goal. My big goal was coming back senior year and winning it.”

Coach Matt Smith had a good feeling about Hayes after he saw her yearlong effort.

“She set out to win a state championship,” he said. “That was her goal. It’s very difficult to do but she worked extremely hard since the end of last year.”

Since Lincoln-Way expanded into multiple schools in 2001-2002, Central’s program had just one state champion — Jenna Wexter in the pole vault in Class AA in 2008.

Before the expansion the New Lenox campus produced one other state champ — Robin Smith in the 880-yard run in 1975 and the 2-mile run in 1976.

Hayes' track and field career got started in seventh grade at Martino Junior High School, and she started throwing the discus seriously in eighth grade.

She said she qualified for the Illinois Elementary School Association state meet in eighth grade but did not make it to the final round.

Except for her sophomore season at Central, which was wiped out because COVID-19, she has steadily gotten climbed the ladder.

Smith said Hayes missed the state cut her freshman year, but went down to Charleston as a spectator to soak in the atmosphere.

Then came her top-five finish as a junior and capped off a huge senior year in May.

Her future in the sport is up in the air.

Hayes said she is heading to Mississippi for academics and had thought about walking on the Rebels’ track team, an idea that the state championship may jumpstart.

Hayes said that she has loved the sport since she first tried it at Martino.

“I think track is one of the most unique sports there is,” Hayes said. “I have three older brothers who all played football, baseball and basketball. I played basketball for a good chunk of my life. Track is a different animal. It’s so fun because, yes, there is a team aspect and team scoring but you are also chasing your best time and polishing your technique and the end of the day, unless you are in a relay, you have to figure out how you are going to accomplish your goal. It's also a super-unique sport because so many people are coming together to gather for one goal but also you get to chase yourself and you get to be as good as you want to be.”

Smith said she handled the 2022 season like a champion.

“She was a contender last year and was ranked No. 1 all year this year,” he said. “She had a lot of pressure on her and she stepped up to the challenge. She’s a great person, and it was awesome to see her bring home a state championship.”

