Mitchell to step down as Orland Park police chief

Joseph Mitchell spent just two years as the police chief in Orland Park, but they were very active years.

He took over as the pandemic was getting going and faced a summer of nationwide protests of police treatment of African-Americans.

He got through that and in 2021 helped guide the force and the city to some impressive recognition. MoneyGeek named Orland Park the eighth safest city in the United States for those communities with populations of 30,000-100,000 for 2021.

That came a year after Mitchell and former Chief Tim McCarthy tag-teamed to lead the village to a safest city in Illinois designation by safety.com.

With those accomplishments, Mitchell was scheduled to leave the post March 25, with Eric Rossi set to take over as interim chief.

Mitchell leaves the department after 27 years of service and will become the new chief in Wilmington.

“Twenty-seven years in Orland Park has been an incredible experience and a great opportunity,” he said. “I love the community dearly. But the opportunity to move on and write a new chapter in my career is enticing.”

He said that leading a smaller force will give him a chance to be out in the community more and not dealing with as many administrative duties.

He also added that he was looking forward to working with Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow after dealing with Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, whom Orland Park officials called on to resign in a resolution. Mitchell and Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau say Foxx’s office allows too many dangerous criminals to remain free.

Mitchell looked back on his time in Orland Park with pride.

“I’m very proud of my staff. They did an outstanding job,” he said. “Pushing the Youth Supervision Program with Simon Properties and getting that locked in was a large reason our crime had gone down." He is talking about the limits placed on teen hours at Orland Square mall to curb fighting last March.

“Our crisis intervention team, a team I created back in 2014 or 2015, received a national grant for $744,000 and it was instrumental in helping us address people with mental illnesses. It’s been phenomenal and it’s keeping people out of jail and getting treatment.

“There are some good programs there."

Mitchell has served as a patrol officer, investigator, sergeant, lieutenant, commander and deputy chief before being named the chief in 2020.

“Chief Mitchell has faithfully and diligently served the Village of Orland Park,” Mayor Keith Pekau said in a news release. "He has provided steadfast and dependable leadership to the men and women of the Orland Park Police Department throughout his period as chief. In 2021, the Village of Orland Park had the lowest number of index crimes in 27 years … thanks to his outstanding leadership.”

Mitchell said he learned a lot from McCarthy, whom he replaced.

“I’m proud of the organization,” Mitchell said. “It was a great career of 27 years. I learned more from Chief McCarthy than anyone else. But it’s a new chapter and a new experience that awaits me and I’m excited about it.”

Rossi has been a member of the force for more than 18 years and has served as a patrol officer, bicycle patrol officer, field training officer, investigator, patrol sergeant, lieutenant in administration, investigations commander and deputy chief.

Rossi also was on the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force as an investigator and assistant commander.

He is a graduate of Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Eastern Illinois University and a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Lewis University.

