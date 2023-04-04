Centennial Park West is getting a $12.7 million facelift and will be ready to rock and roll by 2024.

This project, 20 years in the making, received the final blessing of the Orland Park Board of Trustees as they unanimously voted March 20 to get it started.

One of the biggest changes will be the construction of a permanent stage to allow for major rock concerts to be held at the park, at Jillian Road and Park Station Boulevard.

In recent years, the village has scheduled three big shows a year but had to pay for a temporary stage each time. Having a 9,700-foot stage area with dressing rooms and lounges for the performers will cut costs in the long run and could bring in bigger acts, officials said.

In the past, groups such as Blue Oyster Cult, Starship, Blood, Sweat and Tears, the Spin Doctors, Phillip Michael-Scales and national tribute bands have headlined the village’s concert series. During construction, free smaller-scale concerts will be presented in the parking lot this year.

Aside from the concerts, the village plans on moving its three-day Taste of Orland event to Centennial Park West in 2024 from the Village Center on Ravinia Avenue. Other events, plus private ones, also will be held there.

The park will include paved walkways, more than 60,000 square feet of seating area plus spaces for 20 vendors.

Plans for permanent fencing were dropped because of cost.

Mayor Keith Pekau said this will be good for the village, and he is glad it is finally taking off.

“This project was approved as a part of the plan for Colette Highlands in 2003,” Pekau said. “That included the bandshell. The park was built but infrastructure was not put in place, so the bandshell was planned for a future date.

“So, these plans have been approved since 2003. I knew when I purchased my lot in 2004 that there was a bandshell coming in 2005."

But the project sputtered until recent years.

Some neighbors in the adjacent Colette Highlands on hand at the March meeting didn’t care for the plan, citing increased noise and traffic.

One argued that the village never let the residents know this was coming.

“A family with small children moved near me. They didn’t know, we didn’t know, nobody told us,” resident Kathy Scanlon said. “Nobody knows about this.

“We live here. These are our homes. I don’t think the transparency was there for the residents and it’s a crying shame.”

“We’ve talked about this ad nauseam,” Pekau said adamantly. “When you say we haven’t been transparent, we can’t provide any more information. We are giving you every piece of possible available information.

“To talk to us about not having transparency — I take offense to that. This has been discussed many, many times.”

He said it was discussed at many board and committee meetings as well as during his mayoral campaigns and State of the Village addresses.

Joseph Lyman was another resident who said he didn’t hear about it and is not happy that the park project will proceed.

“This could become a circus,” he said. “I didn’t pay $400,000 to live next door to a circus.”

Pekau and Trustee Brian Riordan both live in the Colette Highlands subdivision and said traffic and noise have not been problems in past events.

Pekau added that any private functions that will be held at the park will have to provide the same type of security that the village provides when it hosts events.